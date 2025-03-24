Here's Why Sattu Is The Perfect Food For Weight Loss

Sattu is a traditional Indian superfood made by dry-roasting and grinding Bengal gram (chana) or other pulses into a fine flour. It is packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and magnesium. It is highly beneficial for weight loss because it promotes satiety, improves digestion, and regulates blood sugar levels. Sattu helps in curbing cravings and preventing unhealthy snacking, making it an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which sattu can promote weight loss and sattu recipes perfect for weight loss.

10 Ways sattu can help in weight loss

1. High in protein, keeps you full for longer

Sattu is an excellent source of plant-based protein, which helps build muscle and keeps you feeling full for longer. Consuming protein-rich foods prevents unnecessary snacking, reducing overall calorie intake, which is essential for weight loss.

2. Rich in fibre, supports digestion

The fibre content in Sattu improves digestion and prevents bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues. A healthy digestive system ensures proper absorption of nutrients and prevents unnecessary weight gain due to poor metabolism.

3. Boosts metabolism

Sattu contains essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and calcium, which support metabolic processes. A higher metabolism helps burn calories more efficiently, aiding in faster weight loss.

4. Controls blood sugar levels

Sattu has a low glycemic index, which means it releases energy slowly, preventing sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar. Stable blood sugar levels help control hunger pangs and reduce the risk of overeating.

5. Aids in detoxification

Sattu acts as a natural detoxifier, helping flush out toxins from the body. A clean system improves digestion, enhances metabolism, and supports weight loss by eliminating waste more effectively.

6. Provides energy without excess calories

Unlike high-calorie processed foods, Sattu is a natural energy booster that provides sustained energy without unnecessary fats or sugars. This makes it an excellent pre- or post-workout drink for those trying to shed extra kilos.

5 Ways to consume sattu to boost weight loss

1. Sattu drink

Mix 2 tablespoons of Sattu with a glass of water, a pinch of salt, and lemon juice. This refreshing drink is low in calories, rich in protein, and keeps you full for hours. Consuming it in the morning helps regulate metabolism and reduces cravings throughout the day.

2. Sattu buttermilk

Blend Sattu with buttermilk, cumin powder, and black salt to create a protein-packed, digestion-friendly drink. Buttermilk aids in digestion and gut health, while Sattu adds protein and fibre, making it a perfect weight-loss-friendly beverage.

3. Sattu roti or paratha

Mix Sattu with whole wheat flour to make a nutritious roti or paratha. This combination provides sustained energy, reduces hunger pangs, and prevents overeating while ensuring a steady supply of essential nutrients.

4. Sattu ladoo

Prepare ladoos by mixing Sattu with jaggery and a small amount of ghee. These healthy energy bites satisfy sweet cravings without leading to weight gain, making them a great alternative to sugary snacks.

5. Sattu chilla

Make a batter using Sattu, chopped vegetables, and spices, then cook it like a pancake. This protein-rich dish is light yet filling, providing essential nutrients while keeping calorie intake in check.

By incorporating Sattu into your daily diet in these various forms, you can enhance weight loss while ensuring optimal nutrition and energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.