7 Healthy Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight Sustainably

Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you consume

Weight loss has been a common concern for many. Several diet plans and eating patterns have gained popularity over the years. They usually promise quick weight loss. However, the results might not be sustainable. A fad diet or an extremely restricted diet plan might help you shed some kilos but can do more harm than good. These can affect your health, give only short-term results and may develop unhealthy eating habits.

Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you consume. A sustainable diet plan with a doable exercise regimen that you can easily follow for longer periods should be the main component of a successful weight loss plan. The weight loss market can offer you plenty of magic drinks and foods that promise effective results overnight. Such foods and drinks are usually nutritionally deprived and can be detrimental to your health. To help you lose weight in a healthy and sustainable manner, we've a list of weight loss-friendly foods that are wholesome and healthy. Take a look.

Healthy weight loss foods for all

1. Whole grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre and essential nutrients. High fibre content and a decent amount of protein can help with weight loss. Also, there are a variety of whole grains available that can be used for different purposes. You should also read the labels of products carefully and avoid products with refined grains.

2. Fruits

Fruits have several properties that make them great for maintaining a healthy weight. Most fruits are suitable for weight loss. Fruits are highly nutritious and contain natural sugar.

3. Vegetables

Vegetables are fibrous and highly nutritious. You must add seasonal vegetables to your diet. Eating more veggies is good for your overall health as well as promotes a healthy weight.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are filling. They are also packed with essential nutrients. A mix trail can be a perfect snack if you are trying to lose weight. To beat hunger pangs, simply grab a handful of nuts, seeds and dried fruits.

5. Salmon

Salmon is a food source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It can help you feel satisfied for longer and suppress appetite.

6. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with protein. Combining eggs with high-fibre foods can promote greater satiety. You can cook eggs in multiple ways and promote weight loss.

7. Beans and legumes

Beans and other legumes are loaded with plant-based protein and fibre that promote satiety.

These are a few weight loss-friendly foods that you can add to your diet guilt-free. Oatmeal, yogurt with berries, green leafy vegetables, chia seeds, cottage cheese and avocados are some other options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.