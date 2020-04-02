Here's How You Can Maintain A Healthy Weight With Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism can lead to weight gain

Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is a condition when your body does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This condition affects women more than men. Fatigue, constipation, dry skin, muscle weakness, bad cholesterol, hair thinning and slow heart rate are a few symptoms of hypothyroidism. Weight gain is also a result of hypothyroidism. This condition also affects metabolism. People with hypothyroidism experience slow metabolism which also results in weight gain. You need to make certain changes in diet and lifestyle to maintain a healthy weight with this condition. Here are some tips for you to maintain a healthy weight.

How to maintain a healthy weight with hypothyroidism

1. Choose the right diet

Diet is an important factor that needs to be monitored carefully. You should try to reduce your overall calorie intake. You should also reduce your carb and sugar intake. Add foods that can help you fight inflammation like tomatoes, olive oil, salmon, berries and green leafy vegetables.

Consume a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat small and frequent meals

This is an effective strategy to maintain a healthy weight. Eating small meals can help you burn calories effectively and also add nutrients effectively to your diet. Plan your meals so that you can create a fine balance of micronutrients in your diet.

3. Exercise is extremely important

Some amount of physical activity is important for every individual. Regular exercise is also extremely important for those suffering from hypothyroidism. It will help in burning calories as well as boost metabolism. Try exercises that can help you boost metabolism like planks, dips, squats or swimming.

Exercise regularly to boost metabolism

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Do not skip your medication and regular check-ups

Medication also plays an important role in treating hypothyroidism. Make sure that you follow all the precautions prescribed by your doctor. Also, pay regular visits to your doctor to control this condition effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.