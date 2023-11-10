Here Are Four Effective Weight Loss Tips For Busy Professionals

Eat a well-balanced diet for sustainable results

Losing weight can be a challenge for those with busy work schedules. At times, it gets difficult for working individuals to maintain a healthy diet. This can also result in irregular eating habits. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee offers a practical solution with her "Shift Workers Guide To Eating Right." In her recent Instagram post, she outlines four straightforward tips to help working individuals stay on track with their diet. While providing these tips, Anjali Mukerjee emphasises the significance of proper timing, balanced meals, fresh dietary choices, and avoiding unhealthy options.

Tips to maintain a healthy weight

1. Timing matters:

It is crucial to establish a regular eating schedule, aiming to consume a meal or snack every 4 hours. This practice helps in the effective regulation of your metabolism and ensures that your energy levels remain stable throughout the day. Additionally, incorporating quick, nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, roasted chana, or khakhras during your breaks can help you stay satisfied and avoid unhealthy cravings.

2. Balanced meals:

When it comes to your main meals, it is important to create a well-rounded plate. Consider including a diverse range of foods such as jowar chapattis, soy nuggets, paneer, a variety of vegetables, salads, brown rice, wheat breads, sprouts, greens, and soup. These choices not only keep you feeling full but also provide your body with the necessary nutrients it needs to function optimally.

3. Avoid junk:

To maintain a healthy diet, it is essential to steer clear of unhealthy vegetarian options. Stay away from items like pizzas, burgers, pav bhaji, pulav, white bread sandwiches, idlis, dosas, pastries, cakes, chocolates, parathas, theplas, and khichdi. These foods are often high in fat and lacking in fibre, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues.

4. Embrace freshness:

Opt for fresh vegetables, juices, whole grains, and fruits as integral components of your diet. These nutrient-rich choices contribute to your well-being by keeping you feeling energetic and vibrant.

Take a look at Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post below:

By incorporating these effective tips into your daily routine, you can achieve your weight loss goals without compromising your work schedule.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.