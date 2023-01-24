These Are The 4 Pillars Of A Healthy Lifestyle, Explains Expert

A healthy lifestyle is a combination of good diet, exercise, sleep and mental wellbeing

A healthy lifestyle is essential to a healthy, happy and disease-free life. You can significantly reduce your risk of a variety of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, sleep disorders, mood disorders and many more.

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra quotes Jean-Pierre who says, ”Eat healthily, sleep well, breathe deeply, move harmoniously.” She further explains how these 4 factors are essential to following a healthy lifestyle.

She writes, “Nutrition, sleep, regular exercise, and meditation are four pillars of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Keeping them balanced helps us achieve good health & well-being.”

Here are 4 factors to a healthy lifestyle to keep in mind according to the nutritionist:

1. Eat Healthily

Healthy eating is important for many reasons, including fuelling your body, acquiring necessary nutrients, lowering the risk of diseases, increasing your longevity, and promoting optimal mental and physical well-being. Healthy eating does not have to be complicated. It is only meant to nourish your body while also tickling your taste buds.

2. Sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is incredibly important for your health. In fact, it is just as important as eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising. Healthy sleep is important for cognitive functioning, maintaining physical strength, and good mental health. It is advisable to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.

3. Practice deep breathing

While breathing mindfully may be a simple process, it carries numerous benefits. Whether you're trying to reduce your depression and anxiety or strengthen your immunity; you'd be surprised at what you can accomplish simply by paying attention to your breathing. Regulate your breathing with 10 minutes of meditation a day.

4. Exercise

Exercise is not just good for our physical health, it also reduces anxiety and stress. Plus, physical activity is a tool to fight depression, along with various other common health problems. Exercising boosts our "feel-good hormones" and endorphins. At the same time, it reduces stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol. Try and go for at least a half-hour walk every day.

Look at her reel:

Keep these points in mind if you wish to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.