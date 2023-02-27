Heart: Watch Out For These Uncommon Warning Signs Of Stroke

Stroke may lead to sudden headaches

When the brain's blood supply is cut off, a stroke occurs. A blood clot or blocked artery is the cause of this in roughly 80% of instances. Strokes can also occur when a blood vessel is injured. The brain cells don't obtain the oxygen they require to function if the blood flow is poor. The brain cells will perish if the supply is cut off for a long enough period of time.

The duration of the interruption will determine how a stroke may affect you. When the blood vessel is only momentarily stopped, a mini-stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) occurs. There may not be any long-term damage to the brain cells, and the symptoms may disappear within minutes when the blood flow resumes.

Unfortunately there are some less known signs of stroke that can go unnoticed. Being informed on these signs can help fasten diagnosis. Early diagnosis can stop a stroke from being life-threatening. Continue reading as we share some uncommon signs of stroke.

Here are some uncommon signs of stroke to look out for:

Difficulty understanding what others are saying and speaking.

You might sound confused, slur words, or have trouble understanding communication.

Face, arm, or leg paralysis or numbness. Your face, arm, or leg could suddenly become numb, weak, or paralysed. One side of the body is frequently affected by this.

Make an effort to simultaneously raise both arms above your head.

You might be experiencing a stroke if one arm starts to fall.

If you try to grin, one side of your mouth can droop.

But, there are more signs you should be aware of:

A sudden, debilitating headache

Sudden drowsiness, instability, or lack of coordination

Vision loss or changes in one or both of your eyes that typically occur suddenly

Having problems understanding concepts that are often simple for you or feeling confused

Bodily weakness or numbness on one side (or in one arm or leg)

Even though the symptoms of a stroke frequently strike unexpectedly, you may still have time to take action. Prior to having a major stroke, some patients will feel symptoms including headache, numbness, or tingling.

Here's how a stroke is diagnosed:

Physical examinations and examination of brain scan pictures are typically used to identify strokes. The medical professional will want to learn as much as they can about your symptoms when you initially show up at the hospital with a suspected stroke.

To confirm the diagnosis and identify the stroke's underlying aetiology, a number of tests can be carried out. They may consist of a blood test to determine your blood sugar and cholesterol levels and measuring your blood pressure and checking your pulse for an irregular heartbeat

Keep a close eye on the time the symptoms started if you suspect that you or someone you are with is experiencing a stroke. When administered immediately after a stroke starts, some treatment options work best.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.