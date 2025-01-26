Children Of Divorced Parents Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke, Study Suggests

A study has found that older adults whose parents divorced when they were children are more likely to have a stroke in later life. The study, published in the journal PLOS One, probed over 13,000 people aged 65 and over. The results showed that those whose parents divorced before they turned 18 had a 60% higher chance of experiencing a stroke compared to those who grew up in intact families. This elevated risk persisted even after scientists accounted for depression, diabetes and social isolation, all of which are known to increase a person's chance of stroke, Forbes reported.

A stroke occurs when something blocks the blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die. A stroke can lead to lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.

"It is extremely concerning that older adults who grew up in divorced families had 60% higher odds of stroke, even after excluding those who had been physically or sexually abused as children," said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson from the University of Toronto, per Forbes.

"The magnitude of the association between parental divorce and stroke was comparable to well-established risk factors for stroke such as male gender and having diabetes," the author added.

Notably, the study was observational. It cannot prove divorce causes stroke later in life, nor can it explain why it might. The data didn't include information on things like type of stroke, age at divorce blood pressure, cholesterol or contraceptive use, all of which could influence the results. It didn't look at younger adults, and the results may not necessarily bear out for this group.

However, the authors said that parental divorce is linked to a higher risk of several factors that can increase the risk of stroke, including depression, diabetes, substance addiction, smoking cigarettes and obesity.

Symptoms of stroke

Identifying stroke symptoms can help one seek medical treatment on time. The symptoms include:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm, or leg (especially on one side of the body)

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or coordination

Sudden, severe headache with no known cause

'BE FAST' is an acronym and useful tool that helps identify stroke symptoms quickly. Each letter in the acronym stands for a crucial feature of stroke symptoms:

B: Loss of balance.

E: Loss of vision in one or both eyes

F: One side of the face is drooping

A: Feeling of weakness or numbness in one of the arms

S: Slurring in speech

T: Time to call the emergency services and get emergency care