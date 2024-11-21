Lifestyle Coach Shares Life-Saving Tips To Identify Stroke Symptoms Quickly

"A stroke can kill you or your loved one. It can lead to full or partial paralysis," Luke Coutinho

A stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, yet many people fail to recognise its warning signs on time. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 15 million people suffer a stroke annually. Of these, 5 million die, while another 5 million are left permanently paralysed. Lifestyle guru and author Luke Coutinho has recently highlighted this critical issue on Instagram, sharing practical advice on how anyone, regardless of medical training, can recognise the symptoms of a stroke and provide timely assistance.

“A stroke can kill you or your loved one. It can lead to full or partial paralysis,” Luke Coutinho stressed in his video uploaded to Instagram. “Save a life without being a doctor. How to identify a possible stroke that may kill or paralyse someone.”

Citing medical insights, he has warned that during a stroke, every passing minute kills about two million brain cells. Acting fast is not just important; it's life-saving.

The BE FAST Method

To help people identify stroke symptoms effectively, Luke Coutinho has introduced the BE FAST method:

B - Balance: Check their balance. Are they tripping, dizzy, or walking unsteadily?

E - Eyes: Observe their vision. Are their pupils dilated, or is their vision impaired?

F - Face: Look at their face. Is it drooping on one side? Is their smile uneven?

A - Arms: Ask them to lift both arms. Often, someone having a stroke will struggle to do so.

S - Speech: Get them to speak. Is their speech slurred, or are they unable to speak clearly?

T - Time: Act quickly. Getting them to a hospital immediately is vital for survival and recovery.

A stroke is a serious medical emergency. The faster someone receives medical attention, the greater their chances of recovery and survival. Early intervention can minimise damage, prevent long-term disabilities, and even save lives. By learning and sharing Luke Coutinho's simple steps, anyone can be a first responder in critical moments.

As Luke Coutinho has aptly put, “BE FAST, and you can save someone's life.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.