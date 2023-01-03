Heart Health: Can Garlic Help Reduce Cholesterol Levels? Let's Find Out

Many lifestyle choices and dietary changes may help manage cholesterol levels

Consuming some varieties of garlic may lower cholesterol levels, according to several research. Supplements containing garlic also have minor negative effects and various health advantages. Garlic, according to numerous research, lowers cholesterol. The evidence is not yet conclusive, though. The type and preparation of garlic affects how well it lowers cholesterol.

Two proteins known as lipoproteins are used by the body to carry cholesterol throughout a person's blood. The majority of a person's cholesterol is made up of low-density lipoproteins (LDL). The risk of heart-related diseases increases with high LDL levels. HDLs, or high-density lipoproteins, take up cholesterol. Low levels of HDL reduce the likelihood of developing heart-related illnesses.

Like many lifestyle choices, dietary choices may also help manage cholesterol. This article looks at how long it takes for garlic to lower cholesterol, the best varieties, whether it lowers cholesterol, and its adverse effects.

Here's what we know about garlic and its impact on cholesterol:

Numerous studies have been conducted to determine how garlic affects a person's blood cholesterol levels. Numerous studies have indicated that consuming garlic may lower cholesterol levels. Other research, however, contends that garlic has little impact on lowering cholesterol. Opinions on the best varieties of garlic vary, but studies have shown that it can decrease cholesterol.

Alliin is a chemical found in raw garlic bulbs. When alliin is exposed to air, it transforms into allicin, a sulfur-based substance. Garlic's characteristic odour is caused by allicin. Numerous health advantages of allicin have been linked in studies, including enhanced immunity, a decrease in LDL cholesterol, and a reduction in blood pressure.

The amount of allicin in food varies depending on how it is prepared. The rate at which different garlic products. There are differing views among scientists regarding the type of garlic that lowers cholesterol the most.

According to research, aged garlic extract also known as AGE, may offer the most reliable advantages in lowering overall cholesterol levels when compared to other varieties of garlic. It's likely that garlic oil and powder still reduce cholesterol levels.

Studies demonstrating that aged black garlic extract lowers LDL cholesterol and raises HDL cholesterol (HDL) levels are mentioned in a review.

Other research indicates that decreasing blood cholesterol levels using powdered garlic is unsuccessful. This may have resulted from allicin being lost during processing, according to the study's authors. For this reason, while examining cholesterol levels, researchers preferred raw garlic for cholesterol-related benefits.

There can be some negative effects, just like with any medication or nutritional supplement. These often manifest as mild symptoms and are brought on by consuming large quantities of raw garlic. These symptoms may be bad breath, bloating, abdominal pain, etc. Due to its processing, aged garlic extract may not cause these negative effects.

Besides these side effects, garlic may also pose harmful for people that might be allergic to it, or it may cause dermatitis (a type of eczema). Hence, it is ideal to start consumption in moderation.

In conclusion, there is only an extent to which garlic may pose helpful in lowering. Although this herb is considered a superfood for a reason. Meaning, it provides with a variety of benefits which can be drawn by adding garlic to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.