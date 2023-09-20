Heart Health: 5 Superfoods That Can Help Reduce The Risk Of High Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol levels can increase your risk of heart diseases

High levels of cholesterol in the body can be dangerous to your health in more ways than one. It is a major risk factor for heart disease. Poor cholesterol levels restrict the smooth flow of blood in the human body. However, cholesterol levels can be controlled effectively with a few diet and lifestyle modifications. These modifications can also boost your overall heart health. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of foods that can help lower the risk of high cholesterol levels. Let's take a look at these.

Heart health: Add these foods to your diet for healthy cholesterol levels

1. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can boost your overall health. Nutrients present in nuts, especially almonds can assist in blood pressure regulation.

Nuts also contain phytosterols which hinder the absorption of cholesterol in your intestines

2. Legumes and whole grains

Legumes are loaded with plant-based protein and fibre.

"Legumes, like beans, lentils, and chickpeas contain soluble fibre that forms a gel-like substance in your digestive tract, binding with cholesterol and whisking it away from your body," the nutritionist wrote in the caption of the post.

Similarly, whole grains contain soluble fibre that can help effectively lower LDL levels.

3. Garlic

Garlic adds extra flavour to foods. It is also beneficial to your overall health in many ways.

It contains a compound called allicin which helps in reducing total cholesterol as well as bad cholesterol levels.

4. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor as well as bad cholesterol away. Polyphenols, a compound found in apples leave a positive impact on one's cholesterol levels.

5. Leafy vegetables

Dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach are loaded with nutrients.

Leafy greens contain lutein and other carotenoids. Both these compounds are linked with a lower risk of heart disease.

Other than adding these foods to your diet, you should also stay physically active.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.