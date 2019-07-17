Heart Failure: 6 Most Important Causes You Must Know

Heart failure: Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart failure

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, occurs when the heart muscles stop pumping blood the way they should. High blood pressure or narrowed arteries or coronary artery disease, if not controlled or treated, can leave your heart feeling weak and too stiff to fill and pump blood efficiently. However, this is not to imply that high blood pressure and coronary artery disease will always lead to heart failure. It is only when these conditions go untreated or are not dealt with by improving your lifestyle that they lead to heart failure or increase the risk of it. Regular exercise, being physically active, cutting sodium from your diet, reducing stress and maintaining a proper weight are the lifestyle tips that you need to follow for reducing risk of heart failure.

Here are the top causes of heart failure that you must take note of

1. Heart attack

One of the most common forms of heart disease is coronary artery disease, which can lead to heart attack and heart failure if not controlled. Coronary artery disease is a result of fatty deposit buildup in arteries, which reduce blood flow and lead to heart attack.

2. High blood pressure

In case of high blood pressure, your heart has to work harder than it should for circulating blood throughout the body. This extra exertion can make your heart muscles stiffer and weaker to effectively pump blood, if it continues for a long period of time.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart failure

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Heart defects you're born with

In case your heart and its valves are not formed correctly during birth, healthy parts of your heart will have to work harder to pump blood through your heart.

4. Abnormal heart rhythms

People with abnormal heart rhythms are at risk of heart failure. Abnormal heart rhythms can make your heart beat too fast and make it work harder. Slower heart beat can lead to heart failure.

Abnormal heart rhythms can lead to heart failure

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Heart valves not working properly

Heart valves are responsible for keeping your blood flowing in proper direction through the heart. A damaged valve forces your heart to work harder and makes it weaker over time. Heart valves usually damage because of heart defects, coronary artery disease or heart infection.

6. Damage to heart muscle

Cardiomyopathy or heart muscle damage can be because of several diseases, alcohol abuse and toxic effect of drugs like cocaine or the ones used for chemotherapy. At times, heart muscle damage may also happen because of genetic factors.

