Heart Attacks On The Rise Amongst Pregnant Women: 5 Foods To Eat For A Healthy Heart During Pregnancy

Best way to take care of your heart during pregnancy is by eating heart-friendly foods

Heart attacks during pregnancy have been increasing at a surprisingly quick pace. The risk of suffering a heart attack during pregnancy or six months after birth has increased by 25% from the year 2002 to 2014. A new study reveals that the number of heart attacks taking place has risen sharply in the past few years. In 2002, the number of heart attacks taking place was 7. But in 2014, the number came as high as 9.5. As per the study analysis, 4500 women out of 49.8 million suffered a heart attack either during pregnancy or within 6 months of birth. As per the researchers, the reason responsible for such increase is late pregnancies. Women aged 35 to 39 are at an increased risk of suffering a heart attack; which is not the case with women below 30 years of age. Likewise, women aged 40 to 45 are at a 10 times higher risk of suffering a heart attack during pregnancy. At the same time, researchers also took into consideration factors like obesity and diabetes, which is also rising sharply among pregnant women.

A healthy heart makes life so much easier, especially for a mum-to-be. However, not many women know how to take care of their heart during pregnancy. The best way to take care of your heart during pregnancy is by eating heart-friendly foods.

So ladies, stock these foods in your pantry to keep your heart in a good state of health during pregnancy.

1. Nuts and beans

A good source of healthy fats, proteins and other essential vitamins, nuts and beans are a must have for all mums-to-be. Cashews and almonds, chickpeas and legumes offer your heart healthy fats, proteins and copper. If you are not quite used to consuming beans regularly, start with 2 to 3 servings in a week to get your digestive system to adapt to the new diet.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, collard greens, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, asparagus and other greens should be included in your diet during pregnancy. These foods are a rich source of essential nutrients which your body needs during pregnancy, especially for a healthy heart. You can include them in your salads or prepare vegetable curries with them. Another interesting way to include these greens in your diet is preparing smoothies. This will keep the monotony of greens away and of course, will give your taste buds a treat as well.

3. Whole grains

Say no to white bread; opt for multigrain bread instead. Instead of enjoying a refined flour parantha, opt for a whole wheat chapatti. Follow a rule of thumb, yes to all whole grains and no to the refined versions of the same. Fill up your pantry with whole wheat foods, quinoa and flax-based foods and more. Have oatmeal for breakfast. Add some fruits to make it wholesome and delicious. Whole grains are the key to a healthy heart as well due to its nutrient-dense characteristics.

4. Dairy

Dairy foods like milk, cheese, ghee and yogurt should be included in a pregnant woman's diet. The calcium, protein and healthy fat content of dairy foods are extremely beneficial for overall health of a mum-to-be. Opt for pasteurized dairy to ensure that the baby is safe.

5. Lean protein

Proteins can be obtained from red meats as well. However, the amount of fat delivered by red meat can be risky for a pregnant woman's heart. It can increase the risk of heart attacks. To avoid any such risk, lean proteins should be consumed like chicken, oily fish and turkey breast. These will give your body the much needed animal protein without posing any risks to your heart health.

