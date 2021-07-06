Healthy Snack For Monsoon: 6 Reasons Why You Must Add Corn To Your Diet This Rainy Season

Corn is rich in fibre that can help you beat hunger pangs

Monsoons and rains are almost synonymous with bingeing on corn. But given the numerous benefits of the food that belongs to the grain family, there is really no reason to consume it only during one season. The vital nutrients and fatty acids present in corn make it an ideal addition to your diet all through the year. From traditional Indian curries to continental salads, corn can be incorporated into our diet in more ways than one. Here are some notable health benefits of eating corn ranging from its ability to promote heart health to fighting oxidative stress.

Corn health benefits you need to know

1) Rich in fibre

Corn is rich in fibre and is, therefore, a huge promoter of gut health. Fibre helps in bowel movement and also keeps you full for a longer time. This, in turn, will prevent you from binge eating. It contains soluble fibre that helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

2) Rich in vitamins

Corn contains a variety of nutrients such as vitamins and potassium. With regard to vitamins, it is rich in vitamin B and helps to maintain the energy levels of the body, in addition to promoting hair and bone health. Additionally, it is also a rich source of Vitamin A, which helps to strengthen the immune system.

3) Source of antioxidants

Corn is a good source of antioxidants that can battle inflammation, and protect against oxidative stress. Additionally, it contains antioxidants such as carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health.

4) Helps maintain weight

High fibre content of corn can keep your full for longer. If you are looking to shed a few of those extra kilograms, the trick, as always, is to eat in moderation. You can have it as a evening snack.

5) Suitable for pregnancy diet

Corn is one food that can be included in the diet of pregnant women. The grain is beneficial for both the mother and the baby. Corn is rich in folic acid. Moreover, constipation, which is a common occurrence among pregnant women can be kept in check by adding corn to your diet.

This monsoon add the goodness of corn to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.