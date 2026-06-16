Protein shakes are a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts, older adults, and anyone looking to increase their protein intake. However, many people complain about their gritty texture, bitterness, or the unpleasant feeling they leave in the mouth. Now, new research suggests that these common issues may soon become a thing of the past. Scientists from the University of Reading, Aberystwyth University, and Arla Foods Ingredients have identified a way to improve both the taste and texture of whey protein drinks, potentially making them easier and more enjoyable to consume. Their findings, published in the International Dairy Journal, reveal that small changes in the whey protein manufacturing process can significantly improve how protein drinks feel and taste.

Why Do Protein Shakes Taste Unpleasant?

Whey protein, a dairy-derived ingredient commonly found in protein powders and nutritional supplements, is valued for its high-quality protein content. However, many consumers find protein drinks difficult to finish because of their thick texture, bitterness, or chalky mouthfeel. According to researchers, these sensory issues can discourage people from regularly consuming protein drinks, even when they may benefit from additional protein intake. "Protein drinks can often have issues with taste and texture, making them hard to swallow and finish," says Holly Giles, lead author of the study and a PhD researcher at the University of Reading. "We know this is a real problem for a lot of people, whether they are trying to build muscle or simply maintain their strength as they get older," says the author.

The Science Behind The Discovery

The research focused on a whey protein called alpha-lactalbumin, a protein commonly used in nutritional products and infant formula. Using a specially designed filtration process, scientists concentrated alpha-lactalbumin to more than twice its usual level. They then tested the resulting protein to understand how it affected taste and texture.

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During sensory testing, researchers found that the modified whey protein created a smoother drinking experience. Participants reported reduced friction in the mouth and improved texture characteristics compared to standard whey protein products. In simple terms, the protein drinks felt less rough and easier to swallow.

The Surprising Cause Of Bitterness

While the texture improved, researchers noticed another issue. The enhanced protein samples also developed stronger bitter and peppery flavours. Initially, scientists believed the protein itself might be responsible. However, further analysis revealed that the unpleasant taste was actually caused by minerals that became concentrated during the manufacturing process. After identifying the source of the bitterness, the team adjusted the filtration method to remove those concentrated minerals. The result was a whey protein product that maintained the smoother texture while delivering a taste similar to conventional whey protein.

Why This Matters

Protein intake becomes increasingly important with age. Adequate protein helps maintain muscle mass, supports recovery after illness, and contributes to overall strength and mobility. However, many older adults struggle to consume enough protein because they dislike the taste or texture of supplements. The findings could therefore have benefits beyond the fitness industry. Researchers believe improving the sensory experience of protein drinks may encourage more people, particularly older adults, to include protein supplements in their diet when needed.

Also read: Are Protein Powders Silently Harming Your Liver? Gastroenterologist Answers

Could Better Protein Drinks Be Coming Soon?

While additional research is still needed, the findings provide manufacturers with clear guidance on how to improve protein beverages without compromising nutritional value. "We now have a much clearer picture of how both the proteins and minerals in whey affect the way it tastes and feels to drink," Giles explained. "Further research has the potential to improve the taste and texture of protein drinks, making them a more palatable and appealing option to the many people wanting to increase their protein intake."

A new study suggests that the unpleasant taste and texture often associated with protein shakes may be improved through changes in whey protein processing. By removing minerals linked to bitterness while preserving texture benefits, scientists have created a smoother and more enjoyable protein drink. If the approach is successfully adopted by manufacturers, future protein shakes could become easier to drink, helping more people meet their daily protein needs without compromising on taste.

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