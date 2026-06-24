Fibre is one of the most overlooked nutrients in our daily diet, yet it plays a crucial role in supporting digestion, maintaining gut health, regulating blood sugar levels, and keeping us full for longer. Despite its importance, many people fall short of their daily fibre intake without even realising it.

The good news is that you do not need to change your entire diet to boost your fibre consumption. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared a simple and easy way to add more fibre to everyday meals. “If I were your nutritionist, I would ask you to add more fibre to your meals,” she says before sharing the easy hack to boost fibre consumption.

“Add a cup of green peas to your rice,” the nutritionist suggests, explaining that adding just one cup of green peas to rice can help you get 10 grams of fibre and 8.6 grams of protein in a single meal, helping you stay fuller for longer. She continues, “It will keep your blood sugars much more balanced and can actually give you that added fibre that can improve your gut health.” The expert also shares that if you do not have fresh green peas, you can use frozen ones instead.

Simple Ways To Add More Fibre To Your Diet

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, most adults need around 30 grams of fibre per day, and this target can be achieved by making a few simple changes. Here are some easy ways to add more fibre to your diet:

Upgrade To Whole Grains

Swap white bread, white rice, and regular pasta for whole-wheat bread, brown rice, or quinoa to get more fibre in every meal. Always check labels to ensure whole grains are the primary ingredient.

Add Pulses To Your Diet

According to the National Health Service (NHS), UK, adding pulses to your meals can help increase your fibre intake. Try including beans, lentils, or chickpeas in stews, curries and salads.

Get Enough Fibre At Breakfast

Boost your breakfast with a tablespoon of chia seeds in oatmeal, smoothies, or yoghurt bowls to easily increase your fibre intake.

Snack On Whole Foods

It is recommended to keep the skins on apples, pears and potatoes to get extra fibre in your diet. You can also snack on almonds, pistachios, or air-popped popcorn to help meet your daily fibre requirements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.