Food choices often come down to numbers on a label but anyone who has paid attention to how they feel after eating knows it is not that straightforward. Two meals can have the same calorie count yet leave you with completely different levels of fullness and energy.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains this difference by comparing 500 calories of fast food with 500 calories from nutrient-rich whole foods like fruits, vegetables and protein. She points out how both meals may look the same on paper but work very differently inside the body.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nmami writes, "500 calories from pizza vs 500 calories from fruits, veggies, whole grains, and protein. Same calories. Very different conversation with your body. One leaves you hungry again in an hour. The other keeps you full, energised and satisfied for much longer. This is why two diets with the same calories can feel completely different."

The nutritionist further compares 500 calories of French fries with 500 calories of whole foods such as salad, fruit and chicken. The former are highly processed and fried, adding significant calories from oil. They are dense in fat and salt, which can increase risks for cardiovascular issues, high blood pressure and obesity if consumed frequently.

The other option, on the other hand, provides protein, fibre and micronutrients that fuel metabolism and help keep blood sugar steady.

In the next slide, she compares a 500-calorie snack on the left (chocolate, soda) with a 500-calorie snack on the right (Greek yoghurt, bananas, nuts), which provides significantly more protein, fibre and essential vitamins. Lastly, a 500-calorie salad bowl packs more vitamins, minerals, fibre and volume for the same amount of calories as pizza.

This is why focusing on food quality rather than just calorie count can make a major difference in how your body feels and functions throughout the day.

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