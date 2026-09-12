Getting a healthy snack to eat when cravings hit can be a tough task. You may want to focus on nutrition and make some healthy choices. However, your mind can crave something sweet or a savoury and carb-filled item just to satisfy the urge to snack. If you wish to avoid unhealthy products and lower inflammation levels, there are some foods that can be the perfect items for your plate.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain reveals that you can easily create an "anti-inflammatory snack plate" using foods that are easily available in the market.

Nutritionist Suggests Four Items For Anti-Inflammatory Snack Plate

Deepsikha Jain says that food items like dark chocolate can reduce inflammation in the body, improving its defences against disease and infection.

The nutritionist adds that berries, avocados and walnuts are also useful in fighting inflammation.

She suggests having berries, which are rich in anthocyanins, to help manage inflammation better. Two pieces of dark chocolate can help the body get a dose of flavonoids that act as antioxidants.

Consuming half an avocado gives your body the prebiotic fibre it needs for better gut health, Jain says. Adding three to four walnuts to your snack plate provides you with another food that can help manage inflammation levels.

"Build Anti-Inflammatory snack which also contains polyphenols, more antioxidants and prebiotic fibre for better your gut," the caption reads.

Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Stress, low levels of physical activity and foods with high inflammatory properties can increase the risk of disease and illness, as per Healthline.

Foods with anti-inflammatory compounds, such as mushrooms, grapes, turmeric, avocados, dark chocolate and cherries, can help your body fight infections.

The phytochemicals in berries may help delay the development and progression of cancer, according to a 2018 study.

As for avocados, they also contain potassium, magnesium, fibre and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which are linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

The anti-inflammatory effects of dark chocolate help the endothelial cells in your arteries remain healthy. Dark chocolate can also lead to healthier ageing.

According to Healthline, the polyphenols in walnuts can help fight oxidative stress and inflammation. Walnuts also provide healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are also higher in omega-3 fatty acids than any other nut.

Green tea, tomatoes, fatty fish and broccoli are also high in anti-inflammatory properties.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.