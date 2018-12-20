Health Expert Luke Coutinho Says 'Don't Compromise On Your Sleep': Here's Why

Inadequate sleep can lead to poor health outcomes.

Many people would not know this but adequate sleep plays an important role in the overall health and well-being of a person. In simple words, adequate sleep is simply as important as regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet. When we sleep, our body rests and conserves energy. Adequate sleep helps in reducing the blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post said, "Sleep is everything. It is natural to our cells and life. No amount of drugs, caffeine or technology can ever replace what natural sleep and rest can do for our body and mind. We must sleep to heal the mind and body. Sleep is the deepest meditation too. Do not compromise"

A good night's sleep protects you from physical and mental health, quality of life and provides personal safety. Moreover, after a sound sleep we feel fresh and energetic the other day. On the other hand, when you get inadequate sleep or are sleep deprived you feel exhausted. In today's world where we all are occupied with our busy schedules we might tend to ignore the health benefits that the sound sleep offers.

Sleep and health are strongly associated with each other. Proper sleep helps our brains remain active, laying down our memory, restoring daytime mental functioning and carrying out processes that lead to physical growth. At the same time, if you are sleep deprived you feel drowsy, irritated, low, impatient, inactive, inability to concentrate, take time in the simplest of things and it affects your ability to make decisions. Most importantly, when you are sleep deprived you crave for unhealthy foods which could lead to unnecessary weight gain. Good sleep helps you to eat better, exercise better and stay healthier.

Inadequate sleep can lead to poor health outcomes. Inadequate sleep can lead to weight gain and other mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression. Serious sleep disorders could also be linked to hypertension, irregular heartbeat, weak immunity, and increase in stress hormone levels.

Have a look at some of the important tips which will ensure a good night's sleep:

You should reduce the blue light exposure in the evening and increase bright light during the day

Avoid eating healthy meals right before your sleep

Do not take caffeine late in the day

Irregular or long daytime naps should be avoided

Ensure a fixed bedtime routine for a sound sleep

Limit your screen time just before going to bed

Exercise regularly but do not exercise just before going to bed

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.