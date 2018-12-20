Protein-Rich, Excellent For Weight Loss, Include This Grain In Your Diet Right Now!

All grains are good for your heart and Bajra is not an exception.

Millets or Bajra is a very commonly grown grain but it is staple in many developing countries. The crop is easy to grow and has a variety of nutrients which are beneficial for the human body. There are multiple variants of this seed crop; the most commonly grown is the pearl millet. Pearl millet is commonly known as Bajra in India. It is rich in essential nutrients like protein, fibre, phosphorous, magnesium and iron. When we spoke to nutritionist Rupali Dutta about this wonderful grain she said, "Bajra is an excellent source of fiber which not only helps in weight loss but also prevents weight gain. Then it helps in lowering cholesterol and managing diabetes. Whole grains are rich in phytonutrients which act as antioxidants in our body. Other trace element that are found in Bajra is zinc which is again very important for the human body."

On the other hand, Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan said, "This millet flour is an excellent gluten free alternative for those looking to lose weight. Full of vitamins and minerals Bajra has numerous therapeutic properties. High in fiber it helps to prevent the risk of heart diseases. The high fiber content also makes sure that it does not raise the blood glucose level rapidly and is thus suitable for diabetics, infact it helps in he management of blood glucose level . It also has benefits for your skin, it reduces wrinkles and treats acne. The pearl millet also has cancer protecting properties."

"Also known as pearl millet, Bajra is a power packed grain and can also be called a superfood. Loaded with insoluble fiber which helps in losing weight, reducing cholesterol and reducing blood sugar levels. As an added benefit, it is rich in essential vitamins, specially vitamin B6, potassium and magnesium which makes the grain heart friendly.It is rich in antioxidants which helps in fighting pollution which in turn is useful for asthmatic patients. In addition, it is gluten-free and a boon for people suffering from gluten intolerance and gluten energy. It aids in digestion and bowel movement and other issues like ulcers, inflammation, gas and acidity," said nutritionist Pooja Malhotra.

Top 5 amazing health benefits of Bajra:

1. Healthy heart:

All grains are good for your heart and Bajra is not an exception. Rich in magnesium, it helps in the smooth functioning of cardiovascular system by lowering your blood pressure. This in turn puts you at a lower risk of heart attack or stroke.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Diabetes management:

Diabetes is a chronic disease and it is very important to keep a check your blood sugar levels. Bajra has significant amounts of magnesium in it, due to which it helps to control the glucose receptors in the body. Rich in fiber it also helps in weight management which is an important factor if you suffer from diabetes.

3. Aids in digestion:

Bajra is rich in insoluble fibre that helps in the digestion process. It also reduces the secretion of bile acids and is associated with a lowered risk of gallstone formation. Foods that are rich in fiber are very good for your digestive system and can prevent you from several digestive issues like gas, bloating, belly cramps and irregular bowel syndrome.

4. Protein-rich:

Bajra is rich in protein as well. Proteins are known as the building blocks of the body as they help with muscle strength and tissue repair. It is a must to include this protein in your diet.

5. Gluten-free:

Gluten free foods are generally beneficial for you. They help in preventing celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. If one has a celiac disease, you cannot eat gluten. Bajra is very good for people suffering from celiac disease as it is gluten free.

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist Rupali Dutta also suggested some ways by which you can incorporate this grain into your diet. Include this grain in the form of "Bajra roti, khichdi made up or Bajra or simply add it to your porridge."

(Dr Rupali Dutta is a Clinical Nutritionist)

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.