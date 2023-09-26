Having Trouble Following A Healthy Diet? These Simple Steps Will Ensure Your Meals Are Nutrient-Packed

Practice mindful eating by focusing on your food, savouring each bite, and paying attention to hunger

Following a healthy diet can be difficult. It is important to understand what foods may for may not be good for you. One such way is by better planning your meals. Read on as we discuss some steps you can follow to incorporate a healthy diet into your routine.

9 Steps that will help ensure your meals are healthier:

1. Plan your meals

By planning your meals in advance, you can ensure that you are incorporating a variety of healthy foods from different food groups, which effectively provides a balance of essential nutrients. It allows you to make conscious choices that can benefit your health. You can include all the necessary nutrients, control portion sizes, and avoid unhealthy options by making informed decisions.

2. Include a variety of fruits and vegetables

Adding a diverse range of fruits and vegetables to your meals ensures a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre, which aids digestion and promotes satiety. They also provide essential nutrients, support a strong immune system, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Prioritise whole grains

Opt for whole grains instead of refined grains to enhance the nutrient content of your meals. Whole grains offer additional dietary fibre, micronutrients, and can help in managing weight, lowering cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

4. Choose lean protein sources

Incorporate lean protein sources, such as skinless poultry, fish, legumes, and tofu to maintain a balanced diet. Lean proteins aid in building and repairing tissues, help you feel fuller for longer, and support muscle growth. They also contain essential amino acids necessary for various bodily functions.

5. Limit processed foods and added sugars

Minimising the intake of processed foods and added sugars can help reduce the consumption of empty calories. Processed foods often lack essential nutrients and can contribute to weight gain and an increased risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. Reducing added sugars helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of obesity, tooth decay, and inflammation.

6. Watch portion sizes

Pay attention to appropriate portion sizes to avoid overeating and ensure a well-balanced meal. Controlling portion sizes assists in weight management, reducing the risk of overeating and associated health issues like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

7. Limit sodium intake

Be mindful of the sodium content in your meals and choose low-sodium options whenever possible. Reducing sodium intake helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels, reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke, and prevents water retention and bloating.

8. Stay hydrated

Drink sufficient water throughout the day to maintain optimal hydration. Staying hydrated aids in digestion, nutrient absorption, and transportation. It also assists in regulating body temperature, improving brain function, and promoting healthy skin.

9. Mindful eating

Practice mindful eating by focusing on your food, savouring each bite, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. Mindful eating promotes a healthier relationship with food, prevents overeating, and allows you to enjoy and appreciate your meals more fully.

Following these steps ensures a nutrient-dense, well-balanced, and varied diet, which ultimately contributes to better overall health, increased energy levels, improved digestion, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and enhanced overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.