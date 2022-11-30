5 Ways To Improve Your Gut Health

Adding probiotics and prebiotics to your diet can help boost gut health

It is essential to take care of your gastrointestinal or gut health in order to have a healthy body. Our gut plays a crucial role in managing the food we consume. Poor gut health can alter our digestive system and also disrupt many other functions of the body. If you are not well-versed with the impact of gut health or how to keep it under check, take a look at nutritionist Loveneet Batra's Instagram post. The health expert, on her Instagram Stories, states seven important things you must know about your gut. "If your Gut could talk: things you should know," Loveneet Batra writes on her Instagram Stories.

Gut health: 5 ways to keep your gut healthy

1. Say no processed foods

Processed foods disturb the lining of the GI tract. Such food items have low-fibre content that could unsettle digestion as well as aggravate existing GI symptoms. The high level of trans fat, which is responsible for shooting bad (LDL) cholesterol levels in the body, increases gut inflammation.

2. Prebiotics

Prebiotics are substances that feed our gut with healthy bacteria. They are also essential for digestion, immunity, and absorbing vitamins. Loveneet Batra suggests adding prebiotic foods like "onions, garlic, legumes, bananas, and asparagus" to the diet.

3. Gut-sleep relationship

A proper sleep keeps your mood, diet, weight, and overall functioning of the body in check. But did you know sleep impacts your gut health as well? The nutritionist highlights that the "gut-sleep relationship" always works.

4. Chew your food

According to Lovneet Batra, apart from being an important table manners, "taking time to chew your food helps to jump-start the digestive process."

5. Relax your mind

"Relax your mind to reset the gut," the nutritionist said. Include yoga or meditation activities to relieve stress.

The nutritionist further mentioned that symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating and poor skin health may indicate poor gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.