Tuberculosis Care In Gujarat: Nutrition Snacks For Patients, Children

The Gujarat government will provide “Ready-to-Eat Nutrition Snacks” for six months to adult tuberculosis patients weighing less than 42 kilograms and all children below the age of 14 as part of an expanded effort to strengthen treatment outcomes under the 'TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting held at Lok Bhavan on Monday in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, where senior officials reviewed the state's tuberculosis control measures and future targets. According to the state government, Gujarat will also procure 100 new TrueNAT machines during 2026-27 for talukas and high-burden districts to ensure 100 per cent upfront NAAT testing.

In addition, 333 portable hand-held X-ray machines will be deployed for door-to-door screening of suspected TB patients.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Acharya Devvrat said: "The campaign to eliminate tuberculosis in Gujarat must be turned into a mass movement."

He instructed officials not to show “any laxity” in TB control efforts and called for greater public awareness regarding the disease.

He also asked officials to spread awareness about de-addiction among TB patients.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed officials to ensure that “timely and best possible treatment” reaches every TB patient through an effective and accurate system.

The state government said tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment are currently available free of cost at all sub-centres and government hospitals across the state.

Gujarat presently has 2,351 microscopy centres, three TB culture laboratories, 74 CBNAAT machines and 386 TrueNAT machines in operation.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department presented future targets and preparedness plans during the review meeting.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is part of the Union government's nationwide campaign to eliminate tuberculosis in India.

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