Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Friday said 87 security personnel who arrived in the state for preparations for the National Unity Day parade at the Statue of Unity had been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital over the past 10 days, with 50 discharged after recovery and 37 still undergoing treatment.

The minister also said a cardiac arrest or heart attack was suspected in the death of a CRPF personnel undergoing treatment at the hospital, but added that the exact cause would be established only after the final post-mortem report.

Pansheriya visited the hospital, met personnel admitted with dengue and other complaints, and reviewed their treatment with Medical Superintendent Dr Meeta Parikh and the team of doctors.

He said the health of the 37 personnel still under treatment was stable and improving, and none was in a critical condition.

The personnel belong to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

They arrived from different states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, to participate in preparations for the parade at Ekta Nagar on October 31.

"The condition of the personnel had initially been stable, but one suddenly complained of severe chest pain. Doctors conducted cardiac investigations, including an electrocardiogram (ECG), and shifted him to the intensive care unit. He died despite treatment," he said.

Sharing the doctors' preliminary assessment, Pansheriya said the personnel may have continued strenuous exercise despite having a fever and other physical discomfort, potentially contributing to a cardiac event.

He stressed, however, that the precise cause of death remained unconfirmed pending the post-mortem report.

“This is an extremely sad and shocking incident. Losing a personnel serving the country is a great loss for all of us. We share the grief of the bereaved family of the dead personnel and, on behalf of the entire state government, extend our deepest condolences to the family members,” the minister said.

Pansheriya directed hospital authorities to ensure that personnel received adequate water, nutritious meals, fresh fruit, fruit juice and salads, in accordance with medical advice.

He also reviewed the availability of blood and platelets for patients who might require transfusions and instructed doctors to provide immediate treatment whenever necessary.

The Health Department has deployed specialist resident doctors to treat the personnel and intensified preventive measures at their accommodation sites.

According to the minister, teams are carrying out fogging twice daily and spraying insecticides, while a dedicated team is monitoring health and hygiene at the sites round the clock.

The cases emerged among personnel staying in temporary accommodation in newly constructed government housing in Gandhinagar's Sectors 28 and 29.

The Health Department had earlier reported water accumulation at the premises, raising concerns about mosquito breeding.

Officials subsequently ordered intensive fogging, anti-larval operations, fever surveillance and patient tracking.

On October 7, Gandhinagar Civil Hospital's Resident Medical Officer, Dr Vipula Pandya, told IANS that 43 dengue-positive personnel were then admitted to the hospital's indoor wards.

"A 26-year-old CRPF personnel, Amal Barman, who had tested positive for dengue, died after his platelet count fell and he developed chest pain," she added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)