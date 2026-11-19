The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical quality management and distribution systems, while providing regulatory flexibility for certain categories of drug products under the revised Schedule M framework.

In separate draft notifications, the ministry has proposed incorporating Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP) into the Drugs Rules, 1945, and amending provisions of the revised Schedule M to address industry concerns related to medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids.

According to the ministry, the proposed GSDP framework is intended to ensure that the quality, safety, efficacy and integrity of pharmaceutical products are maintained throughout the distribution chain, from manufacturers and importers to patients.

"Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, through a draft Gazette Notification G.S.R. 985 (E) dated 6th November, published in the Gazette of India to provide regulatory flexibility under the revised Schedule M for certain categories of drugs, namely medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids," it stated.

The guidelines, developed on the basis of recommendations issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), cover various aspects of the distribution process, including procurement, purchasing, storage, transportation, documentation and record-keeping.

Separately, the ministry has proposed amendments to the revised Schedule M through a draft Gazette notification issued on November 6, following representations from stakeholders regarding the applicability of certain manufacturing requirements to medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids.

The matter was examined by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) during its 93rd meeting held on February 16, 2026. The board observed that some provisions under the revised Schedule M may not be relevant to the manufacturing processes of these product categories.

"The guidelines seek to ensure the quality and identity of pharmaceutical products at every stage of the distribution process, including procurement, purchasing, storage, distribution, transportation, documentation and record-keeping," the ministry noted.

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