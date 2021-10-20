Get Your Abs On Fire And Burn Belly Fat With This HIIT Work That You Can Perform At Home

Weight loss: This HIIT ab workout can help you burn belly fat

Dropping belly fat, or excess fat around the abdomen is a common weight-loss goal shared by many people across the world. Though people strive hard to achieve a flat stomach, losing fat in the belly region, in particular, can feel insurmountable at times. But that does mean you stop aspiring to achieve a toned belly. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a few effective exercises targeted at the abs in an Instagram video. Yasmin captioned the post, "Abs HIIT! Yes, you heard that right."

Belly fat exercises: Try this HIIT workout to target your abs

Yasmin added, "Many of you asked about how to reduce belly fat. Honestly, there is no one secret to this, and there never will because we all have different metabolism/ diet/ etc."

But she said that she would help you achieve your goal by providing some abs-targeted exercises. In the Instagram video, we see Yasmin enthusiastically performing the exercises.

The exercises Yasmin showed are:

1) Db Russian Twist + Overhead Press (20 reps)

2) Seated Bicycle Figure 8 (20 reps)

3) Forearm Side Plank + Thread a Needle (10 reps each)

4) Overhead Flutters (20 reps)

5) Seated Jack Knife legs over Db (20 reps)

Take a look at the video here:

Prior to this, Yasmin had addressed the same issue and dropped another snippet from her exercise routine. Her mantra for the week was "7 days, 7 different exercises, 7 different body parts." In one of her posts, she shared 5 workouts that would help you achieve the flat-belly goals.

The workouts are:

1) Butterfly Sit-Up Punches (20 repetitions)

2) Static Db Crunch with Bicycle (20 repetitions)

3) Weighted Crab (20 repetitions)

4) Russian Twist (20 repetitions)

5) Reverse Plank Alt Knee Tuck (20 repetitions)

Read more about it here.

Including abs-targeted exercises into the workout routine has become even more essential now, considering the sedentary lifestyle that many of us lead. So, think beyond just crunches or planks and adopt a complete and all-round approach. Without further ado, refer to Yasmin Karachiwala's 'Abs HIIT' workout, and get going in your weight-loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.