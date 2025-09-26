Instagram-Worthy Gel Nails Linked to Cancer, Infertility, Warns Dermatologist

Gel nail polish has become one of the most popular beauty trends ever since Instagram gained popularity. From glitter designs to stylish patterns, gel nail polish allows people to flaunt vibrant nail art and perfectly manicured hands that last for weeks.

But did you know that all of this comes with potential health risks?

According to Dr Kiran Sethi, the founder of Isya Aesthetics, a cosmetic dermatology practice in New Delhi, gel nail polish should be avoided because of the chemicals used in it to achieve its long-lasting shine.

"Your mani-pedi could be hiding something dangerous," she wrote on her official Instagram account.

The primary concern is TPO (Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide), a chemical used to harden gel nail polish. Studies have shown that TPO may contribute to infertility, cancer and chronic inflammation, she said.

Even if there is no conclusive proof, it is dangerous; long-term exposure and residue left behind in adhesives might still pose a health risk that people often ignore, Dr Sethi added.

She explained that many people assume health problems only arise from extreme or risky habits, but that is not always true. Everyday items, including cosmetics, cleaning products, nail glue and even some foods, can contain chemicals that accumulate in the body over time and harm health.

"Just because something's popular doesn't mean it's harmless," Dr Sethi warns.

European regulators have also classified it as a reproductive toxicant (CMR 1B) based on animal studies, noting that high exposures can also cause developmental harm, said Dr Sethi.

She pointed out that while Europe has banned TPO to protect public health, many countries, including the US, continue to allow its use.

The US currently has some of the highest rates of infertility, cancer and inflammatory diseases, yet harmful chemicals are still widely present in everyday products, from food to skincare to nails, she mentioned.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.