Global Cancer Deaths Likely To Exceed 18 Million By 2050: Report

Global cancer deaths are expected to exceed 18 million by 2050, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2022, there were almost 20 million new cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide, as per the National Institute of Health.

Generally, cancer rates are highest in countries whose populations have the highest life expectancy, education level, and standard of living. But for some cancer types, such as cervical cancer, the reverse is true, and the incidence rate is highest in countries in which the population ranks low on these measures.

In 2022, around 53.5 million people were alive within five years of a cancer diagnosis. About one in five people will develop cancer in their lifetime, while roughly one in nine men and one in 12 women will die from it, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Cancer cases and deaths have been rising steadily. Between 1990 and 2019, early-onset cancers (in people under 50) increased by 79 per cent, and deaths rose by 28 per cent, according to a 2023 study in BMJ Oncology. Poor diet, obesity, alcohol, and tobacco use are major causes.

By 2050, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 33 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 18.2 million, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

"The impact of this increase will not be felt evenly across countries of different HDI levels. Those who have the fewest resources to manage their cancer burdens will bear the brunt of the global cancer burden," said Dr Freddie Bray, Head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at IARC.

A WHO survey of 115 countries found that only 39 per cent provide basic cancer care to all citizens, and only 28 per cent cover palliative care, including pain relief.

"Where someone lives should not determine whether they live. Tools exist to enable governments to prioritise cancer care, and to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, quality services. This is not just a resource issue but a matter of political will," said Dr Cary Adams, head of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).