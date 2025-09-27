US Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan: Israel To Exit Gaza, Hamas To Disarm

The United States has shared a 21-point proposal to end the war in Gaza and for the creation of a pathway for a future Palestinian state. The plan further entails proposals for immediate release of hostages, encouraging Palestinians to remain in the Strip and granting amnesty to peaceful Hamas members, among others, according to Times of Israel.

The document was shared by the US with a few Arab and Muslim nations this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, the plan to urge Palestinians to remain in the Strip signals a major shift in US policy as US President Donald Trump had said in February that America will take over Gaza and relocate two million Gazans permanently. Moreover, the idea of a future Palestinian state also departs from Trump's policy as the administration has never backed a two-state solution.

The proposal has favourable points for Israel as well, such as a commitment for Hamas to disarm, demilitarisation of Gaza and establishing a process to de-radicalise the population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has never campaigned for a two-state solution and told the UN General Assembly on Friday that, "Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7th is like giving Al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11th. This is sheer madness. It's insane, and we won't do it... Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."

Despite that, Trump looked optimistic on Friday when he said that a deal could be in place. He posted on Truth Social, "intense negotiations have been going on for four days and will continue for as long as necessary to get a successfully completed agreement."

"All of the countries within the region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Bibi Netanyahu," he added.

"We had a very productive session. We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast, in Gaza," Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East said, after the meeting between Trump and Arab leaders.

He also said, "I think it addresses Israeli concerns, as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region. And we're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days, we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough."

Here are the 21-points: