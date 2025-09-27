US Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan: Israel To Exit Gaza, Hamas To Disarm

- United States shared a 21-point plan to end Gaza war and pave way for a Palestinian state
- Plan includes hostage release, Hamas amnesty, and encouraging Palestinians to remain in Gaza
- Proposal signals shift from Trump's policies opposing two-state solution and Gaza takeover
The United States has shared a 21-point proposal to end the war in Gaza and for the creation of a pathway for a future Palestinian state. The plan further entails proposals for immediate release of hostages, encouraging Palestinians to remain in the Strip and granting amnesty to peaceful Hamas members, among others, according to Times of Israel.
The document was shared by the US with a few Arab and Muslim nations this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
However, the plan to urge Palestinians to remain in the Strip signals a major shift in US policy as US President Donald Trump had said in February that America will take over Gaza and relocate two million Gazans permanently. Moreover, the idea of a future Palestinian state also departs from Trump's policy as the administration has never backed a two-state solution.
The proposal has favourable points for Israel as well, such as a commitment for Hamas to disarm, demilitarisation of Gaza and establishing a process to de-radicalise the population.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has never campaigned for a two-state solution and told the UN General Assembly on Friday that, "Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7th is like giving Al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11th. This is sheer madness. It's insane, and we won't do it... Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."
Despite that, Trump looked optimistic on Friday when he said that a deal could be in place. He posted on Truth Social, "intense negotiations have been going on for four days and will continue for as long as necessary to get a successfully completed agreement."
"All of the countries within the region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Bibi Netanyahu," he added.
"We had a very productive session. We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast, in Gaza," Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East said, after the meeting between Trump and Arab leaders.
He also said, "I think it addresses Israeli concerns, as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region. And we're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days, we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough."
Here are the 21-points:
- Gaza will be transformed into a de-radicalised, terror-free zone that poses no security threat to neighbouring countries.
- The Strip will undergo redevelopment aimed at improving the lives of its residents.
- Should both sides accept the plan, hostilities will cease immediately, with Israel suspending military operations and beginning a phased withdrawal from Gaza.
- Within 48 hours of Israel's public acceptance, all hostages, both living and dead, will be returned.
- Following the return of hostages, Israel will release several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life terms, more than 1,000 Gazans detained since the war began, and the remains of hundreds of Palestinians.
- After hostages are released, Hamas members who pledge to coexist peacefully will be granted amnesty, while those who prefer to depart will be provided safe passage to willing host countries.
- Once the agreement is in place, humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza at levels no lower than those set in the January 2025 deal - 600 trucks daily, alongside infrastructure repair and rubble removal efforts.
- Distribution of aid will be managed solely by neutral international bodies, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent, without interference from either party.
- Gaza will be overseen by an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats responsible for daily governance. This body will be monitored by a new international committee, led by the US in coordination with Arab and European partners, and tasked with funding Gaza's recovery until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform agenda.
- A comprehensive economic plan will be launched to rebuild Gaza, drawing on regional expertise in urban development and adapting existing proposals designed to attract investment and generate employment.
- A special economic zone will be created, with participating states negotiating reduced tariffs and improved access rates.
- No resident will be compelled to leave Gaza. Those who choose to depart will retain the right to return, while residents will be encouraged and supported to remain and contribute to rebuilding a better future in the Strip.
- Hamas will be excluded from governance in Gaza. All offensive military infrastructure, including tunnels, will be dismantled, and new leadership will commit to peaceful coexistence with neighbouring states.
- Regional actors will provide security guarantees to ensure compliance by Hamas and other factions, safeguarding both Israel and the people of Gaza.
- The US, in partnership with Arab and international allies, will establish a temporary stabilisation force to deploy immediately in Gaza. This force will oversee security and train a Palestinian police service to act as the long-term internal security authority.
- Israel will neither annex nor permanently occupy Gaza. Its forces will gradually relinquish control as stabilisation units secure the territory and maintain order.
- If Hamas delays or rejects the proposal, these measures will be implemented in areas free of terror activity, with Israel progressively transferring control to the international stabilisation force.
- Israel commits to refraining from future strikes on Qatar, while the US and the international community recognise Doha's vital mediating role in the conflict.
- A structured de-radicalisation program will be introduced, including interfaith initiatives designed to reshape narratives and foster mutual understanding between Israelis and Gazans.
- Once Gaza's reconstruction progresses and the Palestinian Authority's reform program is completed, conditions may be conducive to a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood which is acknowledged as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. (The clause does not, however, define the reform program in detail or commit to a specific timeline.)
- The US will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a long-term political framework for peaceful coexistence.
