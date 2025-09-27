"Absurd Theatrics From Pak PM": India Slams Shehbaz Sharif's Remarks At UN

India on Friday called out the “absurd theatrics” of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who “once again glorified terrorism”, while exercising its right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly. Terrorism is “central to their (Pakistan's) foreign policy,” Indian Diplomat Petal Gahlot said at the UN in response to Pakistan PM Shariff's threats.

Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 26, Prime Minister Sharif said that his country faced “unprovoked aggression” by India earlier this year. Pakistan's armed forces had repelled the attack with “stunning professionalism, bravery and acumen,” shooting down several Indian aircraft, he added.

Responding to this, India's Petal Gahlot exposed Pakistan for protecting 'The Resistance Front', a terror outfit responsible for Pahalgam terror attack, and for sheltering Osama bin Laden.

"No degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts. This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25 April 2025, shielded ‘The Resistance Front', a Pakistani sponsored terror outfit, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Ms Gahlot referred to Pakistan as a country "long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism" and recalled the time the nation "sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism."

Talking about Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack to avenge 26 lives, Pakistan PM claimed that the nation's armed forces repelled the attack with “stunning professionalism, bravery and acumen, shooting down several Indian aircraft."

India rejected the bogus claims and said that on May 10, Pakistan'ts military "pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting" and said that pictures of the damage are available as proof.

"If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," Ms Gahlot added.