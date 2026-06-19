As the country gears up for the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, a series of yoga-themed events, fitness drives and awareness programmes were organised across several states, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the annual celebration of health and well-being. In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a unique water yoga session was held at Bargad Ghat on the Yamuna River as part of the preparations for International Yoga Day. Participants performed yoga exercises in water, showcasing an innovative approach to combining fitness and aquatic activities. Speaking to IANS, swimming coach Tribhuvan Nishad said that the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote yoga.

“At Navjeevan Swimming Academy, swimming has been taught for the past 40 years. After the Prime Minister's appeal for Yoga Day, we thought of introducing yoga to children as well. Since then, we have been organising water yoga every year. It helps boost immunity, improves stamina and contributes to overall physical well-being,” he said.

In Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, a 'Run for Yoga' event was organised to encourage fitness and spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the event and urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles through regular physical activity and yoga practices.

West Bengal also witnessed enthusiastic participation ahead of Yoga Day. In the South 24 Parganas district, Sonarpur North Assembly constituency MLA Debashish Dhar flagged off a two-kilometre Yoga Run and meditation walk. The event saw the participation of police personnel, local residents and wellness enthusiasts, all promoting the message of fitness, mindfulness and community well-being.

In Jammu, a three-day yoga programme was organised by Vishva Yoga Sansthan with the participation of students from various schools and local residents. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa attended the programme as the chief guest and joined participants in performing yoga exercises.

A special yoga session was also conducted at Jammu Airport, where the Airport Director, CISF personnel, security staff and airport employees took part in various yoga activities. The event highlighted the growing adoption of yoga across workplaces and public institutions.

Meanwhile, in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Youth Services and Sports organised a Yoga Day programme under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focusing on the role of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being among older adults.

In Srinagar, a floating yoga session was held for the first time on the Pokhribal waterbody.

In Haryana, a yoga camp was organised at Dera Baba Bhumanshah in Sirsa. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the event as the chief guest and emphasised the importance of yoga in promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also participated in a yoga session in Jaipur ahead of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, encouraging citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Observed annually on June 21, International Yoga Day brings together millions of people across the world to celebrate the ancient Indian practice. The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root "yuj", meaning to join, unite or integrate. It symbolises harmony between mind and body, thought and action, and human beings and nature.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting yoga's role in enhancing vitality, resilience and independence among older adults while promoting preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

This year marks the 12th edition of International Yoga Day. The proposal to observe the day globally was first put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, following which June 21 was officially designated as International Yoga Day by the United Nations.

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