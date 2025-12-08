From Salicylic To Retinol: Dermatologist Shares How To Begin Your Active Skincare Routine

If you are new to skincare, terms like retinol, AHAs and BHAs can sound intimidating. Social media is full of creators showcasing elaborate routines, but for beginners, figuring out where to start – and what actually suits their skin – can be confusing. To make things easier, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich has shared beginner-friendly guidance on how to safely introduce these active ingredients into your routine. "Clueless on how to start retinol, AHAs and BHAs? Here's beginner guide 101," she captions the post.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin, Dr Waraich says salicylic acid is often the first recommendation. Usually introduced as a face wash or cleanser, it typically contains 0.5 to 2 percent salicylic acid. Beginners are advised to use it 2–3 times per week for just 15–20 seconds per wash. However, she recommends avoiding pairing it with retinol on the same night.

Azelaic acid is another gentle option, usually available in serum form with concentrations below 10 percent for beginners. It is safe during pregnancy and can be used either in the morning or at night, the dermatologist writes. This ingredient is especially helpful for sensitive, acne-prone and pigmentation-prone skin, while stronger prescription versions like Aziderm can be more irritating.

For those targeting ageing or textured skin, retinol is a go-to ingredient. Beginners should start with 0.2 to 0.5 percent creams or oil-based formulations, using it twice a week at night. Like salicylic acid, retinol should not be combined with acids such as glycolic or salicylic on the same evening. Adequate hydration and daily SPF protection are essential.

Glycolic acid, commonly introduced as a toner, is recommended at 5 to 8 percent for beginners. Use it 1 to 2 times a week at night and always follow up with moisturiser. Mild tingling for a few seconds is normal. It is particularly beneficial for dull or uneven skin.

Niacinamide is the "most forgiving" starter ingredient. Concentrations of 2 to 5 percent are ideal, and it is suitable for daily use. It supports the skin barrier, reduces inflammation, and is perfect for beginners looking for something gentle.

By starting slowly and following a consistent routine, even beginners can safely enjoy the benefits of retinol, AHAs and BHAs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.