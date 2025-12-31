From Hernias To Gallbladders, How Robotic Surgery Is Redefining Gastrointestinal Care

Surgical care has undergone a steady yet powerful transformation over the past decade, driven by rapid advancements in medical technology. Among these, robotic surgery has emerged as a major milestone, changing not only how complex procedures are performed but also how patients recover from them. In gastrointestinal surgery, robotics has moved beyond being a technological advancement to becoming a preferred approach for precision-driven, minimally invasive care.

How Robotics Improves Surgical Precision

Robotic surgery builds on the principles of laparoscopy while significantly enhancing a surgeon's ability to operate with accuracy. Conventional laparoscopic instruments offer only three degrees of freedom, which can limit movement when navigating the complex anatomy of the abdomen. Robotic systems, in contrast, provide seven degrees of freedom, allowing surgeons greater flexibility and control.

This increased range of motion enables precise dissection around vital structures, helping minimise unnecessary tissue handling and reduce blood loss. Robotic arms mimic natural wrist-like movements, allowing surgeons to perform refined actions that are difficult to achieve with traditional laparoscopic tools.

Seeing Better to Operate Safer

Another major advantage of robotic surgery lies in superior vision control. Unlike conventional laparoscopy, which usually offers two-dimensional imaging and relies on a camera assistant, robotic systems provide magnified, high-definition three-dimensional vision controlled entirely by the surgeon.

This enhanced depth perception improves spatial awareness and reduces visual errors during surgery. The combination of clear, magnified vision and precise instrument control elevates robotic surgery beyond conventional minimally invasive techniques, especially during complex procedures.

Advantages in Tight and Delicate Spaces

Robotic systems are particularly beneficial when operating in anatomically challenging or confined spaces. Procedures involving the oesophageal hiatus, mediastinum, or deep pelvic region, such as colorectal surgeries, require exceptional manoeuvrability.

Robotic instruments require less space to function effectively, making them well suited for these areas and enabling safer, more controlled surgical movements.

Technology That Supports Better Outcomes

Several innovations further strengthen the robotic advantage. Tremor filtration helps eliminate natural hand tremors, while specialised camera systems capable of detecting ICG dye allow surgeons to assess tissue blood flow accurately. Integration of cross-sectional imaging improves intraoperative decision-making. Emerging developments such as telesurgery also point towards a future where expert surgical care may be delivered remotely.

What Robotic Surgery Means for Patients

From a patient's perspective, robotic gastrointestinal surgery offers meaningful benefits. These procedures can be performed across all age groups and are often associated with reduced postoperative pain, smaller scars, quicker recovery and shorter hospital stays. Together, these advantages contribute to a smoother surgical experience and faster return to daily life.

These benefits were evident in four patients who recently underwent robotic gastrointestinal procedures at Manipal Hospital, Millers Road. Two patients presented with abdominal wall hernias, one a 60-year-old man with bilateral inguinal hernia due to age-related muscle weakness, and the other a 32-year-old man diagnosed with an incarcerated umbilical hernia caused by incomplete abdominal wall fusion. Both conditions tend to worsen over time due to increased intra-abdominal pressure. After evaluation, robotic mesh repair was performed, allowing both patients to recover within a few days.

Improved Suturing and Reduced Nerve Injury

Robotic surgery also offers a distinct advantage in intracorporeal suturing. In laparoscopy, suturing demands advanced skill and involves a steep learning curve. Robotic arms allow smoother, more controlled suturing, enabling mesh fixation with stitches instead of tackers. This reduces the risk of injury to underlying nerve fibres.

Faster Recovery in Gallbladder Surgery

Two additional patients between the ages of 50 and 55 underwent robotic-assisted cholecystectomy for gallbladder stone-related pain. Enhanced manoeuvrability and magnified vision enabled careful dissection of Calot's triangle, an area requiring high precision. Both patients experienced minimal postoperative discomfort and were discharged the following day.

The Growing Role of Robotics in GI Care

Robotic surgery is now applied across a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions, including cancers of the oesophagus, stomach, colon and rectum, as well as benign conditions such as gallstones and hernias. Nearly all gastrointestinal procedures performed laparoscopically can also be carried out using robotic systems. As awareness increases, more patients are choosing robotic surgery for its comfort, safety and faster recovery.

Looking Ahead

As robotic surgery gains global momentum, it reflects a broader shift towards precision-led, patient-centric care. Embracing this advancement is not simply about adopting technology, but about improving safety, efficiency and the overall quality of surgical outcomes. Robotic surgery is steadily becoming the new normal, redefining gastrointestinal care for both surgeons and patients.

(By Dr. Balakrishna S, Consultant - Gastrointestinal Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, Bengaluru)

