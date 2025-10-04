From Fat Being Bad to Juice Being Healthiest, Nutritionist Explain 5 Myths People Still Believe

Scrolling through Instagram, it is easy to pick up all kinds of "health tips", but not all of them are true. Think fat is always bad or that egg yolks are a heart hazard? Nutrition expert Lovneet Batra sets the record straight, debunking five common diet myths and revealing the real facts. One widespread misconception is that low-fat foods are always better for weight loss. Many people believe that fat automatically leads to weight gain, but Ms Batra points out that healthy fats such as nuts, avocado, and ghee are essential for hormone balance, satiety, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

Another common myth is that fresh juice is the best way to get nutrients. Many of us have grown up hearing that drinking juice is a quick way to get our daily fruits. Ms Batra points out that having juice may seem healthy, but it often removes fiber, which is crucial for digestion and blood sugar control.

Experts recommend consuming whole fruits and vegetables instead to maximize health benefits.

Ms Batra also addressed the misconception that salt is bad for everyone. While excessive processed salt can be harmful, moderate natural salt is necessary for proper nerve and muscle function, she said, adding that the problem is excess processed salt, not moderate natural salt.

The idea that one "magic" food can solve all health problems is another misleading claim. Superfoods cannot replace a balanced diet, she stated, "Variety & synergy matter more than any miracle food."

Lastly, there is a belief that has been going on for ages that egg yolks are bad for the heart and raise cholesterol. Dietary cholesterol in eggs has minimal effect on most people, and eggs remain nutrient-dense and heart-healthy when consumed in moderation, Ms Batra mentioned.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.