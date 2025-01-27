Plant-Based Diet: 6 Common Myths Busted

A plant-based diet focuses on the consumption of foods primarily from plants. From foods and vegetables to nuts and seeds, there are plenty of plant-based food options to choose from. Following a plant-based diet can offer many health benefits. It can help you lose weight, lower blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of heart disease and improve kidney functions. However, plant-based diets are often misunderstood. Here are top myths about plant-based diets that you must stop believing.

Top myths about plant-based diets

1. It is not nutritious

It is commonly believed that plant-based diets are not nutritionally rich due to food restrictions. However, planning meals correctly will not only prevent nutritional deficiencies but also help you consume a well-balanced diet.

2. It is boring

If you believe that plant-based meals are bland and boring, you are wrong. Those who follow a plant-based diet have plenty of options to choose from. A large variety of foods allows you to experiment and try different variations. This helps you eat healthy and get all the essential nutrients.

3. It guarantees weight loss

You might lose weight when following a plant-based diet, however, it depends on various factors. Your total calorie intake, food choices, levels of physical activity and meal timings affect the amount of weight you lose.

4. It lacks protein

Contrary to popular belief, vegetarian or vegan diets can also help ensure optimal protein intake. Several vegetarian and dairy products are naturally loaded with protein. Some vegetables too contain protein.

5. Your bones will become weak

Just like protein, it is believed that plant-based diets lack calcium. However, several plant-based foods contain more calcium than milk. Some of the best plant-based sources of calcium include sesame seeds, soy foods, nuts, whole grains, broccoli and more.

6. All plant-based foods are healthy

A plant-based diet can be very healthy. But not every plant-based food is healthy. It is important to check the nutritional composition of food items. Foods high in salt, sugar and fats must be avoided.

If you are following a plant-based diet, focus on consuming well-balanced meals to prevent nutritional deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.