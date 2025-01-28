Foods That May Weaken Your Immune System

Your immune system protects the body from germs and other invaders. It is a complex network of cells, organs, proteins and tissues that prevents and limits infections. Several factors affect the functioning and health of your immune system. One of these is diet. Your diet affects your body functions in more ways than one. While a nutrient-dense diet supports your immune system, a diet that's low in nutrients and high in ultra-processed foods impairs immune function. By now, you must be aware of foods that can boost immunity. Here, we have a list of foods that you must avoid to ensure proper functioning of your immune system.

Foods that weaken immune function

1. Too much salt and sugar

Limiting the consumption of added sugar promotes overall health and immune function. A diet loaded with added sugar can raise blood sugar levels. Research has also highlighted the link between high blood sugars and impaired immune function.

Similarly, high salt intake inhibits healthy immune function. Too much salt increases inflammation and risk of autoimmune diseases.

2. Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are nutritionally deprived. They also contain artificial colours, preservatives, thickeners and many other ingredients that can contribute to poor immunity.

3. Fast and fried foods

A well-balanced diet supports immune health. On the other hand, a diet loaded with fast and fried food is associated with immune dysfunction. A diet high in fast and fried food is loaded with unhealthy calories and lacks nutrition.

4. Refined carbs

Consuming highly refined carbohydrates too often may harm the immune system. Refined carbohydrates may contribute to a blood sugar spike and increase inflammation. Therefore, choose healthy carbs that are less processed.

5. Soda

Soda contains empty calories with zero or no nutritional benefits. Additionally, they are loaded with added sugar and caffeine.

Foods to eat for strong immunity:

Citrus fruits, broccoli, garlic, ginger, almonds, spinach, protein-rich foods and vitamin D sources.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.