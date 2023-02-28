Following A High-Protein Diet For Weight Loss? Know The Ill-Effects Of Consumign Too Much Protein

Consuming too much protein can negatively affect your liver

Have you recently joined a gym or started lifting weights? Then it is likely that you have been already advised to increase your protein intake. Many of us these days are guzzling down protein shakes and routinely eating eggs and chicken to consume more protein and pack on some muscles or get leaner. Protein is one of the essential macronutrients and it indeed supports various functions in our body including building muscles. But sometimes people tend to go overboard with their protein consumption which may seem harmless but can have adverse impact on your health.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are several risks that have been linked to high-protein diets. So, if you are also sticking to a diet loaded with protein then it is crucial to know certain things. The nutritionist, in her Instagram Stories, shares some of the ways a protein-rich diet can harm your body.

7 side-effects of consuming too much protein

1. Constipation

Taking in excess amounts of protein can make you spend more time in the loo. The nutritionist says that too much protein can cause constipation, which may cause discomfort to you.

2. Bad breath

In a bid to include more protein in our diet, we end up neglecting other macronutrients. The nutritionist explains that eating protein-rich foods can give you a bad breath, especially when your carbohydrate intake is restricted.

3. Digestive issues

You can also face indigestion and intestinal discomfort if you continue to eat loads of protein on a daily basis.

4. Loss of calcium

The nutritionist says that consuming more protein than what your body requires can lead to calcium loss.

5. Bad for liver

The protein-rich diet can also put unnecessary load on your liver and disturb its functioning.

6. Impacts kidney health

Kidneys are another organ that can be negatively affected by too much consumption of protein.

7. Dehydration

You are also more likely to get dehydrated if you are sticking to a high-protein diet. So, it is advised to eat protein but in moderation to keep the ill effects at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.