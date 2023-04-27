Follow These Expert Tips To Manage Stress And Sleep Well

A few foods can help you ensure better sleep

A good night's sleep is essential for maintaining good physical and mental health. Some of us like to scroll endlessly on social media while others get busy introspecting or get stressed out. The reasons can be many but the outcome is common - a poor sleep cycle. If you too are struggling to fall asleep and waste hours every night just trying to doze off then there is a fix for it. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, by making some lifestyle changes you can wash away stress and get your sleeping schedule back on track.

Below are some tips you can follow to fix your sleep cycle.

1. Diet changes

The nutritionist suggests consuming certain foods that can help you manage stress and get better sleep. These include pumpkin seeds, banana, chamomile tea, almonds, and kesar tea. You can consume these before going to bed.

2. Go to bed at the right time

If you want to have a good sleep naturally then maintain a gap of at least three hours between your last meal and bedtime.

3. Exercise

While it is advised to engage in some sort of physical activity daily, you can still aim for at least four days a week. Working out reduces stress and it also makes you exhausted, which leads to better sleep.

4. Hydration is important

Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is also important if you want to have a night of good sleep.

5. Share feelings

Never hesitate in sharing what is in your mind or anything which is troubling you. If you are stressed due to any reason share it with your friends, family members or close ones. It will definitely help you feel good.

6. Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 levels

The nutritionist suggests checking the levels of vitamin D and vitamin B12 two nutrients in your body if you are facing difficulty sleeping.

7. Soak up the sun

Getting adequate sunlight can also be effective in fixing your sleep cycle. The nutritionist advises soaking up the morning sun for 15 to 20 minutes daily.

8. Pay gratitude

Paying gratitude before sleeping is another way you can feel better and wake up with a fresh mood in the morning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.