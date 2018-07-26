Top 5 Fittest Bollywood Celebrities Who Swear By The Benefits Of Vegetarianism

Some popular faces of the B-town swear by the benefits of vegetarianism

You might feel that the key to proper health is eating both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. Sticking to just one of the two, people believe, can become a hurdle in your way to fitness. But that's just a myth. Following a vegetarian or vegan diet does not deprive you of any nutrients. A purely vegetarian diet has all the essential nutrients which can fulfill your needs effectively. Still can't believe us? The fact that some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities also follow this might get you to believe us! Yes, some popular faces of the B-town swear by the benefits of vegetarianism. Vegetarianism helps these celebs maintain and flaunt that perfect body and pull off every outfit in the best possible way. From allowing our handsome hunks build 6-packs to helping our divas maintain those curves, vegetarianism has allowed our stars be at their best without having to eat meat.

Here's to our celebrities who stick to vegetarianism and lead a healthy life.

1. Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon, A.K.A, Vijaylaxmi is another popular heartthrob in the country. Lisa Haydon has been a vegetarian since birth and reveals that her mother has kept her on the path on vegetarianism strictly. She also keeps from the consumption of dairy products.

2. Anushka Sharma

While on a campaign with PETA, Anushka Sharma recently revealed that she is a vegetarian and is proud of her choice. Anushka's reason to turn vegetarian has been the most adorable one so far, her dog. The actress has been off from the consumption of meat for over three years now and is proud of her choice.

3. John Abraham

Tough to believe, isn't it! With a muscular physique like John's, it is quite difficult to believe that the actor is not a non-vegetarian. He swears by vegetarianism and avoids all forms of meat because of the amount of cruelty these animals are subjected to.

No pain ... No gain A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on May 19, 2013 at 12:56am PDT

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a newly-turned vegetarian, who seems to love this change! The actress recently switched to vegetarianism and seems to love this lifestyle. This change has been brought about by her father Mahesh Bhatt who has been following vegetarianism for years now.

Cause you always need a close up :) A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

5. Shahid Kapoor

The chocolate boy of Bollywood keeps from the consumption of meat and yet manages to maintain his muscular physique. Shahid Kapoor has actively participated in a number of campaigns by PETA and was felicitated as Asia's sexiest vegetarian man in the year 2011. He turned to vegetarianism when his father gifted him a book named 'Life is Fair' by Brian Hines. Since then, Shahid Kapoor swore off non-vegetarian food.