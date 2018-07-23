Anushka Sharma Says Going Vegetarian Was One Of Her Best Decisions: Health Benefits Of Being Vegan

Anushka Sharma is proud of vegetarianism!

Anushka Sharma, the actress who gives us fitness goals time and again recently revealed how turning vegetarian was her best decision ever. While campaigning for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, Anushka declared that she is a vegetarian and is proud of her choice. The actress switched to vegetarianism over three years ago continues to stick to her choice. "Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals," says Anushka. And it's not just Anushka; some more peeps of the B-town choose veggies over meat and the many benefits these greens have to offer. Research shows that people who stick to a vegetarian diet are healthier than the ones who follow a non-vegetarian diet. You might feel that the lean protein and healthy fats obtained from meat cannot be obtained from vegetarian sources; but that's not true. A vegetarian diet makes up for all your nutritional requirements.

Still looking for a good reason to go vegan? We'll give you 6 good reasons to go vegan, just like fitness icon Anushka Sharma!

1. Lower chances of obesity

Here's a good reasons to choose samosas over cheeseburgers. Research shows that vegans have a leaner body as compared to non-vegetarians. The cholesterol levels in their body and their body mass index (BMI) too are comparatively lower. Some studies also suggest that following a vegan diet can help you lose weight in the long run, hence eliminating the risk of obesity.

2. Lower risk of kidney stones

Lower urine pH is linked to an increased risk of kidney stones. This happens when you consume more of animal meats. Giving up on meat for vegetarian foods will boost your urine pH levels and lower your risk of developing kidney stones.

3. Low risk of diabetes

Obesity and high blood sugar levels increase a person's risk of diabetes. A non-vegetarian diet is likely to contribute to your risk of obesity. Therefore, one must stick to a plant-based diet instead. Research shows that vegans are a one and half times lower risk of developing diabetes as compared to non-vegetarians. Besides this, a plant-based diet also contributes to better management of diabetes.

4. Better mood

Eating broccoli over beef can in fact induce a sense of happiness. Arachidonic acids in non-vegetarian foods are strongly linked to mood disturbances. This acid, however, is absent in vegetarian foods. Therefore, to avoid frequent mood disturbances, stick to a vegan diet.

5. Lower risk of cancer

Vegetarian and vegan diets for long have been considered effective for keeping cancer risk at bay. Studies have time and again showed that vegans and vegetarians are at a lower risk of cancer because of properties of plant-based diets. These diets are known to have protective benefits for consumers, especially for women.

6. Reduced risk of heart diseases

A healthy heart does not ask for the cholesterol which non-vegetarian food has to offer. Instead it asks for the vitamins and minerals contained in plant-based foods. Antioxidants found in vegetarian foods keep your heart safe from oxidative stress, thereby lowering the risk of heart diseases.

With inputs from IANS

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.