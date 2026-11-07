How To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Without Ruining Your Diet, According To A Nutritionist

Diwali is a time for family gatherings, late night parties, sweets and tasty snacks. With so much food around, it can become difficult to follow your diet and fitness routine. From enjoying plates of namkeen to devouring one sweet after another, people often end up eating more than they planned during this time.

But enjoying Diwali does not mean you have to ignore your health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some easy fitness hacks to help people stay on track while attending back to back Diwali parties.

She suggests eating a proper meal with enough protein and fibre before leaving home, so you do not arrive at the party feeling hungry. Drinking enough water is also important. Instead of skipping meals the next morning, start with enough water and a healthy breakfast.

On Instagram, Lovneet Batra shares, “Never arrive at a dinner party on an empty stomach. Eat a high-protein, high-fiber meal beforehand (like dal cheela with dahi or egg whites with toast).”

As per Lovneet, this will help you stabilises blood sugar and prevents overeating at the festive buffet. She adds, “If you are drinking alcohol, use the 1:1 rule: interleave every single drink with one full glass of water with a squeeze of lemon in it to support the liver and prevent dehydration.”

“End your day right before bed with either soaked fenugreek seeds or isabgol mixed in water. Taking isabgol creates a lubricating gel that keeps bowels moving smoothly, while soaked methidana acts as a powerful metabolic aid that improves insulin sensitivity overnight to help your body manage the excess carbs and sugar consumption.”

Lovneet also mentions that you shouldn't starve yourself the next day to “compensate”. Hydration is key and once you wake up drink half a litre of water mixed with fresh lemon and a pinch of pink salt to replenish lost electrolytes. Follow it up with a fibre and protein-rich breakfast for stable energy and to avoid energy crashes.

Lovneet Batra previously shared how she enjoys Diwali while taking care of her health. She prefers green tea and does not mind eating small jalebis during the festival. When it comes to her favourite sweet, she chooses homemade kheer. She also makes sure that celebrations do not become a reason to miss her workout sessions.

Instead of counting every calorie, she pays more attention to the quality of the food she eats and the ingredients used to prepare it. Lovneet also suggests drinking water throughout the day to reduce bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.