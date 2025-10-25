Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Suggests How She Is Beating Menopause With Red Light And Cold Bath Therapy

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, known for her holistic approach to wellness, recently opened up about her journey through menopause. She shared valuable insights on how she managed this phase with a combination of mindful lifestyle changes, red light therapy, and cold bath therapy. The fitness instructor mentioned she stopped overtraining and started listening to her body after learning that recovery is just as powerful as a workout.

Dealing with menopause takes a toll on many. To combat this, fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video underscoring the importance of handling menopause with great care. She wrote in the caption, "Menopause can feel like a storm, but trust me, you can find your calm within it. Take care of your body, fuel it right, and move with intention."

In the video, we could spot the fitness expert sweating it out at the gym, followed by enjoying a plate filled with stuffed paratha, talking highly about mindful eating and a shift in mindset regarding food choices. She also took some time out to enjoy with her loved ones, apparently by video calling some and cuddling her fur baby. She captioned it as "I didn't 'fight' menopause - I worked with it. By nourishing my body, training with purpose, prioritising recovery, and surrounding myself with love and laughter - I found my balance again."

The text overlaying her video read, "I beat menopause when I started nourishing my body, not just feeding it. I turned to science-backed healing. Hello, Red light glow!"

Additionally, she advocated for two healing practices in the clip:

Red light therapy: Yasmin could be seen seated inside a red light room – a non-invasive treatment that uses low-level wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular function. This light penetrates the skin, boosts energy production, promotes tissue repair, and reduces inflammation. It also aids wound healing, hair growth, and several other medical conditions.

Cold water therapy: She could be seen jumping into a portable ice bath – a cold water treatment believed to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation by constricting blood vessels and lowering metabolic activity. This practice is especially beneficial in managing excess body heat produced during menopause.

The note continued, “I stopped overtraining and started listening to my body. I learnt that recovery is just as powerful as a workout. And most importantly - I stayed close to what makes me happy. I didn't ‘Fight' menopause, I worked with it.”

Watch the video here:

Further, in the comments section, when a person asked Yasmin to share her diet for menopause, she replied, “I try to eat clean,” adding, “Every meal consists of a good portion of vegetables, a small portion of carbs, and a large portion of protein.” She also listed the foods she avoids, which include sugar, dairy, gluten, and packaged foods.

Another person asked, “How do you get rid of the peri-menopausal weight gain?” In reply, the fitness instructor mentioned, “Discipline with food and consistency with exercise.”

At the end, she talked about handling this phase in every woman's life with utmost care. “To every woman out there: listen to your body, love it through every phase, and take care of you,” she concluded.