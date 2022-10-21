Festive Season: These Foods Will Improve Your Digestion This Festive Season

Festive Season: Fennel seeds water in the morning can improve indigestion

The festive season means eating and indulging in delicious and often sugary and oily foods. These foods not only cause weight gain but might also affect our digestive system. Festive sweets and foods may even cause heartburn, acid reflux, and other digestive issues.

Even though these foods are delicious and unavoidable, eating them through the festivities can cause digestion issues. These issues can be prevented by following proper portion control, exercising, and foods that may aid digestion. In this article, we discuss certain foods you should add to your diet to ensure you don't have digestion issues this festive season.

Add these foods to your diet to keep digestive issues at bay through the festivities:

1. Curd

Curd also known as Dahi is one of the best foods for digestion. What makes it great is how it can be incorporated into almost all meals in form of raitas and so on. It contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that dwell in your digestive tract and can aid with better digestion and gut health. Probiotics are friendly bacteria.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of fibre, which when taken results in their forming a sticky material in your stomach. They function similarly to prebiotics by promoting the development of beneficial bacteria in your stomach, which in turn promotes proper digestion. Furthermore, the fibre in them encourages intestinal regularity and produces healthy stools. Add it to your diet by soaking in water overnight and consuming it with breakfast.

3. Ginger

Ginger is a common Ayurvedic herb that aids digestion and prevents motion sickness. It is frequently used by pregnant women to relieve morning sickness. This brownish root has been found to quicken stomach emptying from the perspective of digestion. Ginger lowers your chances of experiencing heartburn, nausea, and stomach pain by accelerating the passage of food through your small intestine.

4. Beetroot

Beetroots are a great source of fibre. Fiber bypasses the digestive process and travels directly to the colon, where it either feeds the good bacteria in your stomach or gives your stool more volume, both of which help with digestion. Beets may be consumed in a variety of ways, including pickled, combined into a salad, and blended into smoothies.

5. Apples

Pectin, a kind of soluble fibre, is abundant in apples. Pectin skips the small intestine's digestive process and is instead broken down by the good bacteria in your colon. It increases stool volume and is consequently frequently used to treat diarrhoea and constipation. Additionally, it has been demonstrated to lessen the chance of colon inflammation and intestinal infections.

6. Fennel seeds

The fibre in fennel seeds improves gastrointestinal regularity and prevents constipation. Furthermore, the antispasmodic compound in fennel relaxes the smooth muscles in your digestive tract. By doing this activity, you might lessen uncomfortable stomach symptoms including gas, bloating, and cramps. Add fennel seeds to your tadka or consume soaked in water, first thing in the morning.

Incorporate these foods into your diet to ensure all the festive foods don't result in poor digestion and that you enjoy festive foods guilt-free.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.