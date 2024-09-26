Feeling Sluggish And Drowsy Post Meal? Nutritionist Shares Easy Lifestyle Changes

A light 10-minute stroll after a big meal and other exercises willsurelyhelp

Do you often feel sluggish and drowsy after meals? If your low energy levels are sabotaging your productivity and you're wondering why this is happening, worry not. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared an Instagram post explaining how diet, sleep, and certain underlying medical conditions can contribute to feeling lazy after a meal. She offers insights on how to stop struggling to stay awake and focused after lunch or dinner. In the video, Ms Malhotra can be heard saying, “Feeling sluggish and drowsy after meals and unable to concentrate, then stop scrolling. The top reason why we feel sluggish after meals is a high-carb or a high-fat diet. Now, when these are digested, our body produces much more serotonin and melatonin, which make us drowsy.”

Pooja Malhotra continues, “Another reason could be sleep deprivation from the previous night, which makes us drowsy immediately after a meal. Other reasons could be alcohol intake, lack of movement or medical conditions such as diabetes, insulin resistance, anaemia, sleep apnea, or abnormal thyroid levels.”

The nutritionist further discusses what can be done to stay active after eating a meal.

1. Eat well-balanced meals

When you eat a high-carb or high-fat diet, your body produces more serotonin and melatonin, which makes you drowsy. So, eating a well-balanced meal with all the nutrients is helpful.

2. Small and frequent meals

It reduces blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. While small meals prevent overeating, frequent meals maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

3. Avoid too much alcohol

Alcohol has the bad quality of disrupting digestion and causing blood sugar imbalances. Reducing the intake level can exacerbate drowsiness and maintain focus and alertness.

4. Sufficient sleep

What better than good-quality sleep? It not only replenishes the powerhouse of energy and reduces fatigue but also regulates hunger hormones. With reduced overeating, you can easily improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism in your body.

5. Hydrate well

Dehydration can cause fatigue and drowsiness. By being hydrated, your body will have better digestion and nutrient absorption.

6. Regular physical activity

A light 10-minute stroll after a big meal and other exercises will surely help. It boosts circulation and oxygenation, increases energy levels and alertness, helps regulate blood sugar and insulin levels, stimulates digestion and reduces bloating.

7. Soak in the early morning sun for a few minutes

It regulates circadian rhythms, improving energy and alertness. Vitamin D levels essential for energy production are also boosted, helping to enhance mood and reduce fatigue.

Pooja Malhotra lastly recommends, “If these measures don't help, you should consult a doctor to find out if there is any medical reason involved.”

So follow these tips and stay active throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.