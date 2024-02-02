Feeling Gassy? Avoid These Foods And Drinks For Breakfast

Making dietary adjustments can help eliminate gas and flatulence

Breakfast is an important meal of the day. It helps you kick start the day and provides optimal energy to perform different activities throughout the day. Therefore, it is crucial to eat a healthy, wholesome breakfast. Not eating the right foods for breakfast can trigger several digestive issues. As a result, you might end up feeling uneasy throughout the day. Gas and flatulence are common issues that many experience after consuming breakfast. These issues can contribute to some unpleasant symptoms. To avoid these, there are some foods and drinks that you must not consume for breakfast. Let's take a look at these.

Foods and drinks to avoid for breakfast

In a recent Instagram post nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of foods that you should be avoiding to prevent gas and flatulence.

"Experiencing excessive gas and flatulence can be uncomfortable, but making dietary adjustments can contribute to relief," she wrote in the caption of the video.

1. Excess tea or coffee

No doubt, tea or coffee are irresistible. However, for breakfast, they should not be consumed in excess. Overconsumption of these beverages can stimulate the production of stomach acid, leading to increased gas. You can switch to herbal teas and limit your coffee intake.

2. Cauliflower and cabbage

Cauliflower and cabbage are nutritious and healthy. But they should not be a part of your breakfast. According to the nutritionist, cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage contain complex carbohydrates that are hard to digest. This can trigger gas production in the stomach. If you want to add veggies to your breakfast, opt for alternative veggies like spinach or zucchini.

3. Apples and pears

For breakfast, it is wise to choose low-fructose fruits like berries or melons for easy digestion. On the other hand, apples and pears are high in fructose and fibre, which can cause bloating and gas.

4. Raw cucumber and onions

Raw vegetables are hard to digest. It is not a good idea to consume raw vegetables with high fibre content for breakfast. Raw cucumber and onion can be difficult to break down and cause gas. Instead, choose cooked vegetables like steamed carrots or bell peppers.

5. Corn

Corn is loaded with a type of fibre called cellulose. It can be challenging for the digestive system to process cellulose. So, avoid corn for breakfast and replace it with alternative grains like quinoa or rice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.