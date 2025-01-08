Feel Low On Energy? Avoid These Habits

If you find yourself napping at your desk by lunchtime or pressing the snooze button multiple times in the morning, you may be wondering how to boost your energy. Fitness coach Luke Coutinho suggests that being energised may have less to do with what you eat or drink and more to do with certain habits you need to break. In his latest Instagram post, he discusses the habits that drain energy from your body and offers advice on how to avoid them.

He wrote, "Many a time we don't need more food and supplements for more energy, we need to block the energy drains in our life with change." As per Luke, "Toxic people, Toxic relationships, Negative thinking, Negative self-talk, Envy, Hatred Anger, Gluttony, Wishing bad for others, Negative gossip, Sleep deprivation, Binge drinking, Binge-watching and Entanglement. All these are drains where enormous amounts of energy drain out from."

In his previous Instagram post, Luke Coutinho explained the role of mitochondria in boosting energy. “These are tiny energy factories inside our cells,” he explains in the video. “Their primary job is to create energy by converting oxygen and nutrients into fuel for the body. But when these factories don't function properly – due to medications, medical treatments, or chronic conditions like long COVID – the result is low energy, chronic fatigue, and even severe issues like heart problems if you push yourself too hard.”

Highlighting the far-reaching impact of dysfunctional mitochondria, Luke Coutinho describes them as the root cause of persistent exhaustion, difficulty with exercise and even long-term health complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.