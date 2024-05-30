Summer Fatigue: Follow These 5 Tips To Boost Energy Levels

Your body needs optimal hydration to function properly

It is not uncommon to feel lethargic and sleepy during the summer season. It is often known as summer fatigue. Other than exhaustion, one might also experience dry lips, low blood pressure, muscle cramps and extreme tiredness. Summer fatigue can affect your efficiency in performing day-to-day activities.

Excessive heat and long daytime in summer affect melatonin, the sleep hormone. Poor sleep cycle makes you lethargic and sleepy more often. Additionally, dehydration in summer also triggers lethargy, fatigue, muscle weakness and dizziness. As the ongoing heatwave is affecting several parts of the country, here we have some tips that can help you effectively beat summer fatigue.

Tips to manage summer fatigue

1. Hydrate

Your body needs optimal hydration to function properly. During summer, you are more likely to get dehydrated which can contribute to dizziness and fatigue. Therefore, drinking enough fluids throughout the day is of utmost importance.

2. Eat light

Consumption of heavy meals can also cause fatigue. You are also more likely to feel tired after eating. The digestion process also slows down during the summer season. Therefore, small, light meals are suitable for your overall well-being as well as your digestive system.

3. Fix your sleep cycle

A healthy sleep schedule is also essential to maintain energy levels during the day. Not just your energy levels, sleeplessness also affects your mood, appetite and much more. Ensure good 8 hours of sleep every night.

4. Limit caffeine intake

Caffeine instantly boosts energy levels for a short period. However, it may deplete your energy levels for the rest of the day.

Skip coffee and choose the right beverages to fuel your body such as buttermilk, coconut water, sugarcane juice and more.

5. Exercise

Irrespective of the weather conditions, it is essential to stay physically active. Regular exercise can keep you fit, ensure better sleep and boost energy levels. During the summer season, choose low-intensity workouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.