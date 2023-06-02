Fatigue And Exhaustion In The Morning? Follow These 3 Simple Tips To Supercharge Your Mornings

An unhealthy lifestyle can lead to fatique

We all live in a world where we have a schedule planned for the weeks ahead of us. The busy schedule, late night sleep, improper sleeping hours, and other things lead to fatigue. Many of us feel tired right after waking up in the morning. Carrying that restlessness towards the entire day makes our batteries drain even more. Let's hear what the expert has to say about it. According to Nutritionist Lovneet, "If you find yourself waking up exhausted most mornings, your body may be trying to tell you something." She shares tips that can help take you from sleepy to supercharged:

1. Check nutritional deficiencies:

Nutrient deficiency may lead to exhaustion on a daily basis. When iron levels are low, cells don't get the oxygen they need, which can leave you feeling tired. B12 is critical for oxygen delivery and energy production, so low levels can cause extreme fatigue. Additionally, a vitamin D deficiency, because vitamin D seems to help mitochondria- a part of a cell that generates energy.

2. Work on restful sleep:

Melatonin is a hormone produced in the human body. It's particularly responsible for regulating a person's circadian rhythm, or sleep-wake cycle. Foods with naturally occurring melatonin include pistachios, grapes, and tomatoes.

3. Start the day with the right stretches:

To rev up your energy level and tackle fatigue, practise a child's pose, savasana, or butterfly pose. These yoga asanas regularly increase a person's endurance, recharge, and energise humans for the rest of the day by improving blood circulation and opening up blocked channels throughout the body.

You can follow the tips to get rid of fatigue and enjoy your mornings like a well-slept baby.

