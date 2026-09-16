Many people who experience low energy levels due to a lack of sleep can benefit from a shot of amla on an empty stomach. It could provide a way to nutrition, hydration, and antioxidant intake, as it could influence energy levels. This amla shot doesn't need to include only amla powder, as multiple seeds can also be added to increase energy levels.

This can get worse for people who experience a lack of sleep, as their system goes into overdrive, and they can also suffer from erratic energy levels. But following them up with a high-protein diet in equal intervals can further increase its effect. An amla shot is a traditional Indian superfood that could result in easily absorbable vitamin C and polyphenols that could be readily absorbed by the gut.

What Is Amla And Why Is It Called A Superfood?

Amla is a superfood that contains a potent dose of vitamin C that is needed to boost immunity. The nutritional profile of amla contains vitamin C, polyphenols, tannins, flavonoids, and dietary fibre, which could provide multiple health benefits in a single drink.

The exact quantity of the amla shot depends on your physical activity levels, as those who are exercising in short intervals need to time their dosage accordingly.

Can Amla Really Help You Feel More Energetic?

An amla shot doesn't act like caffeine, as it can provide multiple health benefits at once. It can also address many nutritional deficiencies and oxidative stress at once. The level of oxidative stress can increase when you are sleep-deprived, as your brain doesn't get time to process metabolic waste.

It can also turn into chronic fatigue and result in physical symptoms that need to be addressed by releasing emotions. It also protects the body's cells from damage caused by free radicals, unstable molecules produced during normal metabolism. But if you are overexercising, then it could lead to problems with absorbability and needs to be followed up by a high-protein dietary option.

5 Science-Backed Benefits Of A Daily Amla Shot

The science-backed benefits of a daily amla shot could be limited to how much vitamin C that your body can process effectively.

1. May Help Fight Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress can impact the internal organs, as it could lead to ageing, but if you consume this natural remedy in a controlled manner.

It also has antioxidant properties that could protect against cellular damage.

2. Supports Immune Function

The vitamin C content in an amla shot could be used to support immune function. There are various ways that vitamin C, polyphenols, flavonoids, and antioxidants in it could provide a wide spectrum of benefits.

3. May Support Iron Absorption

An Amla shot contains a high dose of vitamin C, which could improve iron absorption. It also provides people who are prone to low iron levels, as it could improve the absorption of non-heme iron.

4. Supports Digestive Health

There are various ways that an amla shot could support digestive health, as a mix of traditional and modern evidence can support it.

The Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology explains that a shot of amla could lead to better gut health.

5. May Support Metabolic Health

The BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies Journal suggests that a combination of blood sugar could impact your metabolic health.

Who May Benefit Most From A Daily Amla Shot?

The people who benefit most from a daily amla shot could be those with limited time. The exact categories of people who can benefit from a daily Amla shot are as follows:

Busy professionals, as they have a limited timeframe.

People experiencing mild fatigue could benefit from drinking it.

Individuals seeking healthier alternatives to sugary beverages can definitely benefit from an amla shot.

It can also benefit those who are trying to focus on their immune health and maintain their nutritional intake.

Are There Any Side Effects?

There are specific side effects of consuming an amla shot, as it could result in those who have certain medical conditions. It can hurt those who have:

Acidity in sensitive individuals, as it could disturb the balance of your stomach acid.

Interactions with certain medications are possible, as an Amla shot is acidic in nature.

The importance of moderation is necessary, as many people can benefit from it, but certain side effects are also possible.

When To See A Doctor For Persistent Fatigue

You need to see a doctor for persistent fatigue when it is meeting any of these possible signs, as it could get worse. Here is when you need a doctor's consultation:

Fatigue lasting weeks could result in chronic pain.

Possible anaemia, thyroid disorders, or other medical conditions could worsen.

But taking an amla shot for persistent fatigue is only advisable for those whose digestive system can absorb it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.