Diwali Safety Checklist: How To Prevent And Treat Firecracker Burns On Indian Skin

Diwali celebrations often involve firecrackers, sparklers and diyas. However, a moment of carelessness while lighting fireworks can cause burns to the hands, face, eyes and feet. Some injuries may appear minor at first but can damage deeper layers of the skin.

As emergency doctors often see during festive periods, burns can happen when people hold firecrackers for too long, attempt to relight fireworks that have failed or stand too close to an explosion. Children are particularly vulnerable because they may not recognise these risks.

A few precautions can reduce the chances of injury. Knowing how to respond to a burn is equally important.

1. Choose a Safe Place to Light Firecrackers

Always light firecrackers in an open space, away from vehicles, buildings, dry leaves, electrical wires and other materials that can catch fire. Avoid balconies, narrow lanes and enclosed areas.

Keep children at a safe distance. An adult should supervise them throughout, including when they use sparklers. Sparklers can become extremely hot and cause burns if they touch the skin.

2. Wear Clothes That Do Not Catch Fire Easily

Avoid synthetic fabrics such as nylon and polyester, as they can melt onto the skin when exposed to heat. Wear well-fitted cotton clothes with sleeves that do not hang loosely. Closed footwear can protect your feet from hot debris.

If you have long hair, tie it back before lighting firecrackers. Keep scarves, dupattas and other loose accessories away from flames.

3. Follow These Precautions While Lighting Firecrackers

Light one firecracker at a time and move away immediately.

Use a long incense stick to light fireworks. Never hold a firecracker while lighting it.

Never point a firecracker towards another person.

Do not attempt to relight a firecracker that has failed to burst. Wait for some time, then soak it in water before disposal.

Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.

Avoid bursting crackers after consuming alcohol, as it can affect your judgement and reaction time.

4. What Should You Do Immediately After a Burn?

The first 20 minutes after a burn are important. Cooling the injured area can reduce heat damage and help limit the injury. If you or someone nearby suffers a firecracker burn:

Move away from the source of heat.

Hold the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes. Do not use ice or ice-cold water.

Remove rings, watches, bangles and other tight accessories before swelling begins.

Remove clothing near the burn only if it is not stuck to the skin. Do not pull away fabric attached to the wound.

After cooling, cover the area loosely with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or sterile dressing.

Get medical attention if the burn is deep, extensive or involves a sensitive area such as the face or hands.

5. Avoid These Common Home Remedies

Applying toothpaste, butter, ghee or oil to a burn will not help the skin heal. These substances can interfere with proper wound care.

Do not apply ice directly to the injured area. It can cause further skin damage. Avoid bursting blisters, as the skin covering them helps protect against infection. Do not rub or scrub the affected area.

If the burn is severe, do not delay medical treatment to try home remedies.

6. When Should You Visit an Emergency Department?

A burn may be serious even if the affected area is small. Seek immediate medical attention if you notice:

Deep burns or skin that appears white, brown or charred.

Burns involving the face, eyes, hands, feet, joints or private parts.

Large blisters, severe swelling or intense pain.

Breathing difficulty or persistent coughing after exposure to firecracker smoke.

Burns in young children, particularly when the skin is blistered or damaged.

Eye injuries need immediate attention. If a firecracker particle enters your eye, do not rub it or try to remove it yourself. Avoid putting pressure on the eye and seek emergency care.

7. Keep Children Away From Unexploded Firecrackers

Children may approach a firecracker that has failed to burst, assuming it is safe. This can lead to unexpected injuries if it explodes later. Keep children away from such fireworks and ensure an adult handles their disposal after soaking them in water.

A first-aid kit, clean dressings and access to running water should be available at home during celebrations. If a burn occurs, cool the affected area promptly and seek medical help when needed. Do not wait for the pain to become severe before getting an injury checked.

(By Dr Avishek Chatterjee, HOD & Consultant - Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar)

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