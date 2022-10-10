Eye Health: 9 Bad Habits That Might Be Damaging Your Eye Health And How To Avoid Them

Eye Health: Wear sunglasses under the sun to protect your eyes from UV inflicted damage

One of the most delicate sense organs is our eyes. We daily inflict significant internal and external harm on our eyes, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Numerous issues might arise as a result of leading an unhealthy lifestyle. However, the first effect is only perceptible to our eyes.

The first indications of eye ageing are most likely to appear around our eyes. Here, we list the 9 most prevalent bad behaviours that prematurely age our eyes. We also discuss how you can improve the health of your eyes and promote longevity.

Here are bad habits that might be damaging your eye health:

1. Excess screen time

The disturbance of regular sleep cycles and persistent dry eye problems are the two main issues with screen use. When using a computer, we blink more frequently than the recommended one once per four seconds roughly every eight to ten seconds. Although that distinction might seem inconsequential, blinking is what keeps our eyes lubricated. Eye strain results from dry eye symptoms, which are brought on by inadequate eye lubrication. Limit your screen time and ear blue-ray protection glasses for when you do use screens.

2. Smoking

In addition to hurting your eyes, smoking increases your chance of getting AMD, an eye condition that can cause central vision to become blurry. In addition, the study's smokers experienced the disease on average five years earlier than the study's non-smokers. Talk to health professionals to seek effective quitting techniques.

3. Using too many eyedrops

Although they temporarily relieve dry eyes, overusing them may eventually irritate your eyes. Nonprescription eye drops just make your eyes look less red; they do not truly help the health of your eye. Experts advise utilising eyedrops for a little while only.

4. Not wearing sunglasses

Similar to how the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation may damage your skin, it can likewise impair your vision. Particularly, UV radiation can harm the cornea, lens, and surface tissues of the eye. And over time, such harm may result in cataracts, AMD, and eye tumours. Furthermore, you might get a very severe sunburn on your eyes called photokeratitis. Wear sunglasses whenever it is sunny outside.

5. Not eating right

Poor diet deprives our eyes of the nutrients it needs. Some fruits and vegetables, particularly those rich in vitamins C and E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, are essential for maintaining optimal eye health. As much as you can, include citrus fruits, vegetable oils, nuts, whole grains, leafy greens, and seafood in your meals. Furthermore, avoid meals heavy in salt because they might dehydrate your body.

6. Not using makeup correctly

Whatever you put close to your eye might be dangerous. This also applies to your eye creams, eyeliner, eye shadow, and mascara. Hence, be careful to apply makeup far from your lash line to avoid obstructing the oil glands in your lids. A buildup might result in illnesses. Furthermore, after three months, discard your eye makeup. Your mascara may be a breeding ground for some horrible diseases as bacteria tends to flourish in dark, moist environments.

7. Not sleeping well

Lack of sleep can cause a variety of issues, such as immune system decline, depression, and weight gain. Furthermore, a lack of sleep is causing your eyes to suffer, some signs include twitching, dry eyes, blurry vision, and pain. Make sure you get at least seven hours each night and don't forget to put your phone away before bed.

8. Sleeping with contacts on

Going to sleep with prescription lenses in your eyes can seriously harm your vision. It happens because your eye does not get enough oxygen while your eyelids are closed. Furthermore, wearing contact lenses while sleeping deprives our eyes of the necessary oxygen, which results in eye redness, irritation, and itching. Take some time out and don't forget to remove them when not required.

9. Not drinking enough water

Water works like magic to relieve eye strain. A healthy amount of water intake prevents dehydration and promotes tear production, which keeps our eyes hydrated. So, drinking enough water can help you avoid eye fatigue, itching, inflammation, and redness.

Keep these things in mind to ensure your eye health is okay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.